A Habeas Corpus petition was filed by Dr S Kamaraj, a retired professor, alleging that his daughters Geetha, 42, and Latha, 39, were brainwashed to live at the Foundation in Coimbatore.

Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev gets big relief as the Supreme Court dismissed a plea against its organisation Isha Foundation. The retired professor has accused the organisation of holding captive his two daughters at the Foundation in Coimbatore.

On Friday, the apex court dismissed a Habeas Corpus petition filed by Dr S Kamaraj alleging that his two daughters Geetha, 42, and Latha, 39, were brainwashed to live at the Isha Foundation. He also submitted that the Isha Yoga Foundation wasn’t allowing them to be in contact with their family.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed that both the women were major and have confirmed that were voluntarily residing at the ashram. Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who also headed the bench stated that the police had already submitted the status report in pursuance of its October 3 order.

The apex court said that the petition should be closed as no further directions in the habeas corpus is required. However, it has made it clear that the effect of the decision will only be limited to this case. It will not affect the other regulatory compliance that the Isha Foundation has to comply with.

A habeas corpus petition was initially filed before the Madras High Court, which sought a report from the police of all criminal cases registered against the institution. The Supreme Court transferred the Habeas Corpus to itself. During the hearing of the case, the apex court bench had interacted with the two women. The women had told them that they had been living in the ashram of their own will since 2009 and that their parents had visited them on several occasions. Following this, the court had restrained the police from taking any further action against the Isha Foundation.