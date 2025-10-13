Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pat Cummins breaks silence on injury, gives MAJOR update on his fitness ahead of Ashes, says 'want to make sure...'

BIG update in Karur stampede: Supreme Court transfers case to CBI; retired SC judge to monitor probe

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no spot on Hamas release list

Who is Vinod Sekhar? Indian-origin Malaysian businessman attacked in London, but THIS 'lioness' stepped in to save his life...

Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passes away at 90, Antim Ardas will be held on...

Nita Ambani turns heads in sparkling emeralds at Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration with choti-bahu Radhika Merchant; SEE PICS

Donald Trump set to receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Award after missing out on Nobel Prize

Gaza Ceasefire Live: First batch of Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after 2 years

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pat Cummins breaks silence on injury, gives MAJOR update on his fitness ahead of Ashes, says 'want to make sure...'

Pat Cummins breaks silence on injury, gives MAJOR update on his fitness ahead of

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train

Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no spot on Hamas release list

Where is Bipin Joshi? Nepali hostage reportedly alive in Gaza but finds no...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

IRCTC launches a 10-day religious tour, 'Sri Rameswaram-Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra,' covering major South Indian pilgrimage sites. Departing from Nasik on Nov 7, 2025, the all-inclusive package includes travel, meals, lodging, and guided temple visits.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new religious tourism package under its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative. Titled “Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra”, the 10-day spiritual journey promises a comprehensive tour of South India’s most iconic pilgrimage sites and cultural landmarks.

Scheduled to begin on November 7, 2025, from Nasik, the tour will span 9 nights and 10 days, concluding on November 16, 2025. This spiritual expedition offers a thoughtfully planned itinerary aimed at providing devotees and spiritual seekers a deep dive into South India’s sacred traditions and architectural marvels.

Sacred stops across South India

The journey kicks off with a visit to Tirupati, one of India’s most visited pilgrimage destinations, where participants will explore the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Goddess Padmavati Temple.

From there, the train heads to Rameswaram, an important destination in the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit. Devotees will get the opportunity to visit the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple and the spiritually significant Dhanushkodi.

The next stop is Madurai, home to the awe-inspiring Meenakshi Amman Temple, known for its towering gopurams and intricate sculptures, a hallmark of classic Dravidian architecture.

Travellers will then proceed to Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, where the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean converge. Major attractions here include the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, and the Kanyakumari Temple.

The final destination is Thiruvananthapuram, offering visits to the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple, followed by leisure time at the serene Kovalam Beach.

ALSO READ: Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…

Affordable and all-inclusive pricing

The package is inclusive of travel, vegetarian meals, accommodation, and guided sightseeing. Pricing is as follows:

 

  • Adults: Rs 18,040 (Sleeper), Rs 30,370 (3AC), Rs 40,240 (2AC)
  • Children (5-11 years): Rs 16,890 (Sleeper), Rs 29,010 (3AC), Rs 38,610 (2AC)

Accommodation will be provided in budget hotels with AC and non-AC options, while local travel for sightseeing will be arranged via comfortable buses. Facilities for washing and changing are included at key locations.

With this package, IRCTC continues to provide accessible and spiritually meaningful travel options to India’s vast network of pilgrims. Bookings and further details are available on the IRCTC Tourism website.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by Bollywood’s Shahenshah
Amitabh Bachchan Turns 83: A look at 7 most expensive things owned by him
12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they violate...'
12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they...'
Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...
Pakistani Army breaks silence on clash with Afghanistan, confirms it lost...
International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as their firstborn
International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as the
Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'
Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE