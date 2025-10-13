Good News for Rameswaram–Tirupati pilgrims: IRCTC announces special train between these two cities under THIS initiative, yatra to start from...

IRCTC launches a 10-day religious tour, 'Sri Rameswaram-Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra,' covering major South Indian pilgrimage sites. Departing from Nasik on Nov 7, 2025, the all-inclusive package includes travel, meals, lodging, and guided temple visits.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a new religious tourism package under its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train initiative. Titled “Sri Rameswaram–Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra”, the 10-day spiritual journey promises a comprehensive tour of South India’s most iconic pilgrimage sites and cultural landmarks.

Scheduled to begin on November 7, 2025, from Nasik, the tour will span 9 nights and 10 days, concluding on November 16, 2025. This spiritual expedition offers a thoughtfully planned itinerary aimed at providing devotees and spiritual seekers a deep dive into South India’s sacred traditions and architectural marvels.

Sacred stops across South India

The journey kicks off with a visit to Tirupati, one of India’s most visited pilgrimage destinations, where participants will explore the revered Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Goddess Padmavati Temple.

From there, the train heads to Rameswaram, an important destination in the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit. Devotees will get the opportunity to visit the famous Ramanathaswamy Temple and the spiritually significant Dhanushkodi.

The next stop is Madurai, home to the awe-inspiring Meenakshi Amman Temple, known for its towering gopurams and intricate sculptures, a hallmark of classic Dravidian architecture.

Travellers will then proceed to Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India, where the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian Ocean converge. Major attractions here include the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Gandhi Mandapam, and the Kanyakumari Temple.

The final destination is Thiruvananthapuram, offering visits to the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple, followed by leisure time at the serene Kovalam Beach.

Affordable and a ll- i nclusive p ricing

The package is inclusive of travel, vegetarian meals, accommodation, and guided sightseeing. Pricing is as follows:

Adults: Rs 18,040 (Sleeper), Rs 30,370 (3AC), Rs 40,240 (2AC)

Children (5- 11 years): Rs 16,890 (Sleeper), Rs 29,010 (3AC), Rs 38,610 (2AC)

​Accommodation will be provided in budget hotels with AC and non-AC options, while local travel for sightseeing will be arranged via comfortable buses. Facilities for washing and changing are included at key locations.

With this package, IRCTC continues to provide accessible and spiritually meaningful travel options to India’s vast network of pilgrims. Bookings and further details are available on the IRCTC Tourism website.