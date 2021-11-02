Good news for Railway passengers! Now get fresh food delivered to your seat

If you are also going home on Diwali-Chhath, then now there is good news for you. Due to coronavirus infection, the service of fresh food from the pantry car in trains has been closed for people. In such a situation, passengers have to face the inconvenience of eating in the train. But in the meantime, there is good news that the Railways has resumed the e-catering service for the passengers going home during the festival.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, IRCTC has informed that passengers can now order fresh and hot food while sitting on their seats. At present, this service is available at over 250 stations. If you are also travelling during Diwali and are in tension about food during the journey then e-catering is the best option for you. IRCTC has written in its tweet that passengers can download http://ecatering.irctc.co.in or IRCTC Food on Track App and also call on 1323 for more information about the service.

"No more #hunger blues on #train #journeys! Download #IRCTCeCatering 'Food On Track' app & get #delivery of #hot, #fresh & #delicious #meals on your train #seat. #Choose from 500+ #restaurants & pay #online. For details, visit http://ecatering.irctc.co.in /call 1323," read the tweet.

How to order food from e-Catering

1. To order food, login to IRCTC e-catering website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/

2. After this, enter the ten digit PNR number in it.

3. Now order food from the list of cafes, outlets or quick restaurant service according to your train.

4. Now while ordering, click on the payment option.



5. In this you can also pay online and by cash on delivery.6. As soon as you order food, the food will be delivered to your seat.