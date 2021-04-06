7th pay commission: Good news for Railway employees as Centre takes this BIG decision on night allowance

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, there was a discussion regarding the recovery from those who were receiving night duty allowance.

In a big relief to the railway employees, the Central government is considering changing the rules of Night Duty Allowance. Changes in the rules will benefit railway employees working at night. The rules are related to preventing night duty allowance for railway employees whose basic salary is more than Rs 43,600.

According to Zee News report, the Railway Department has now written a letter to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to stop the recovery and to arrange for night duty allowance keeping in view the condition of the employees working under different circumstances.

Night duty allowance recovery stopped

According to Anoop Sharma, General Secretary Delhi Division of Northern Railway, the Indian Railways has at present stopped the recovery of night duty allowance. Railway unions had raised the issue of night duty allowance with the Ministry of Railways and demanded that if an employee is not given night duty allowance, then he should not be called at night.

Changes in the rules of calculations

Some changes have also been made in the rules of calculation of night duty allowances. The new system has been implemented with immediate effect. A formula has been prepared for calculating the Night Duty Allowance, which will be done on the basis of the (Basic Salary + DA / 200) formula. This formula will be applicable in all government departments and ministries.

Calculation of night duty allowance will be done separately for all employees based on their basic salary. Till now all the employees of Grade A were given the same night duty allowance. Now this allowance will be calculated separately.

Who will be entitled to Night Duty allowance

How much night duty an employee has done will be calculated based on the certificate given by the supervisor of the employees. Night duty allowance will be given only when an employee works from 10 pm at night to 6 am in the morning.