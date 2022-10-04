Good news for Punjab sugarcane farmers: CM Bhagwant Mann hikes SAP rates to Rs 380 per quintal

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

In an effort to provide much-needed support and relief to the sugarcane farmers of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government has taken a big decision regarding the price under SAP. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has now hiked the SAP prices by Rs 20 in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to increase in the price of sugarcane to Rs 380 per quintal from the existing Rs 360 per quintal. The chief minister made the announcement of the same on the Punjab Assembly floor yesterday.

While making the announcement, CM Bhagwant Mann said that the farmers will get an additional Rs 20 per quintal under the State Agreed Price (SAP) of sugarcane as compared to last year, proving to be a major feat for the farmers across the state.

The chief minister further said that this will bring the price of sugarcane to Rs 380 per quintal from the existing price of Rs 360 per quintal. With this decision, the state government will spend additional Rs 200 crore annually to benefit the farmers.

The farmers of Punjab have been eagerly wanting to adopt sugarcane farming under crop diversification, but have always been hesitant due to the lack of adequate prices and proper payments, said Bhagwant Mann.

At present sugarcane is cultivated on just 1.25 lakh hectares of land in Punjab, while the total crushing capacity of sugar mills was around 2.50 lakh hectares, prompting the decision by the state government to increase the prices for the crop, supplementing the income of the farmers.

Punjab CM Mann further addressed the issue of the present status of the payments and said that the Cooperative Sugar Mills have already paid the entire dues of the farmers but two private sugar mills have not paid the dues yet.

The chief minister further informed that the owners of these mills have fled from the country adding that the state government has already initiated the process to confiscate their assets to pay the pending dues of the farmers.

READ | Hemant K Lohia was applying oil to his swollen foot before attack; son was to get married in December