Good news for Punekars! Pune metro is all set to expand significantly, as it will soon get 15 new trains, with 45 coaches added to its fleet. This move comes amid ongoing preparations for phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail project, approved by Union Cabinet.

Good news for Punekars! Pune metro is all set to expand significantly, as it will soon get 15 new trains, with 45 coaches added to its fleet. This move comes amid ongoing preparations for phase 2 of the Pune Metro Rail project, approved by Union Cabinet. This new addition of trains, will be a great relief for daily commuters from overcrowded metros and higher waiting times .

What are the changes?

Pune metro currently operated only 34 trains with 102 coaches that carries around 1.7 lakh commuters daily. After getting 15 more, the number of train will rise to 49 an will have 147 coaches. Moreover, the authorities are planning to increase the number of coaches per trin. Currently, each metro has three coaches, which can be increased to six.

Beneficial for daily commuters

Daily commuters will not have to wait for longer period of times for metros at the stations. The new trains will cut down on the waiting time. Currently, the waiting time during Peak Hours (8 am to 11 am) is every 7 minutes, non-peak Hours (6 am to 8 am, 11 am to 4 pm, 8 pm to 10 pm) is every 10 minutes and late Night (10 pm to 11 pm) are very 15 minutes.

This waiting time will be reduced significantly, from 7 minutes it will cut down to 5 minutes, and to even 3 minutes during peak hours. More train and more coaches means no overcrowding, frequent arrival of trains, fast services especially during morning and evening, when the trains are usually packed. Moreover, more trains can now be able to accommodate 3.5 lakhs commuters daily, a significant rise from current ridership, i.e. 1.7 lakhs daily. Pune Metro has experience a steady rise in passengers between May and June 2025.

Union Cabinet approves Pune Metro Phase 2

The centre has approved two new elevated metro corridors under Phase 2, which includes Vanaz-Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi-Wagholi corridors. These are the extension of Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor. the new corridors will have 13 new stations and will cover 12.75 kilometer. As per Union minister of Railways, these lines will be completed in 4 years. The estimated cost of this extension is Rs 3,626 crore, funded by central government, Maharashtra government and international agencies. The new corridors will enhance East-west connectivity to important IT hub, colleges, etc. The project will also integrate Pune's intercity buses routes. Maha Metro (Maharashtra Metro rail Corporation Limited) has initiated its pre-construction plan.