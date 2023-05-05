Good news for pet parents! IRCTC to allow passengers to book train tickets online

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Good news for pet owners: Indian Railways will soon allow you to order tickets for your canine pets digitally. The Ministry of Railways issued a proposal in an effort to make it simpler for visitors to bring their dogs along on trains. This means that you may book tickets for your dogs from the comfort of your home and avoid the lengthy lines at the package booking kiosks.

To update the software and enable online reservations for pets on the IRCTC website, a suggestion has been made to CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems). To buy first-class AC tickets, cabins, or coupes at this time, customers must go to the platform's parcel registration desks on the day of travel. Additionally, pet owners can transport their four-legged companions in an enclosure in second-class luggage and a brake wagon.

But as soon as internet booking starts, the process is going to become a lot easier. According to a report, railway officials have stated that the TTE would also have a way to reserve dog-cat tickets when the e-booking service for animals begins. The SLR bus, which is designated for the guard, will house the animals. At train stops pet owners can give their animals food, water, and other necessities.

Guidelines for booking pet tickets

Only AC-1 coaches with two or four berth coupes would permit pets.

The immunisation would be required.

The animals would be transferred to the guard in the seating-cum-luggage trolley (SLR) if anyone else objected.

Only until the first train's chart has been prepared will passengers be allowed to purchase "tickets" for their pets.

While reservations for tickets for people must be made in person, those for pets can be made via the IRCTC app or website.

Once the online capability is operational, the train ticket examiner (TTE) will also be able to reserve "tickets" for dogs and cats.

Whether the owner prefers not to bring their dogs along, revokes the trip, or the train is delayed for more than three hours, tickets for animals cannot be returned. Large domestic animals like horses, cows, buffaloes, and others are scheduled for and transported in freight trains, the official added. They need to have someone looking after them on the trip. Any harm to the animals is the responsibility of the owner. They are not the responsibility of the Railways.

