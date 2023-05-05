Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Good news for pet parents! IRCTC to allow passengers to book train tickets online

The Ministry of Railways issued a proposal in an effort to make it simpler for visitors to bring their dogs along on trains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

Good news for pet parents! IRCTC to allow passengers to book train tickets online
Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

Good news for pet owners: Indian Railways will soon allow you to order tickets for your canine pets digitally. The Ministry of Railways issued a proposal in an effort to make it simpler for visitors to bring their dogs along on trains. This means that you may book tickets for your dogs from the comfort of your home and avoid the lengthy lines at the package booking kiosks.

To update the software and enable online reservations for pets on the IRCTC website, a suggestion has been made to CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems). To buy first-class AC tickets, cabins, or coupes at this time, customers must go to the platform's parcel registration desks on the day of travel. Additionally, pet owners can transport their four-legged companions in an enclosure in second-class luggage and a brake wagon.

But as soon as internet booking starts, the process is going to become a lot easier. According to a report, railway officials have stated that the TTE would also have a way to reserve dog-cat tickets when the e-booking service for animals begins. The SLR bus, which is designated for the guard, will house the animals. At train stops pet owners can give their animals food, water, and other necessities.

Guidelines for booking pet tickets

Only AC-1 coaches with two or four berth coupes would permit pets.

The immunisation would be required.

The animals would be transferred to the guard in the seating-cum-luggage trolley (SLR) if anyone else objected.

Only until the first train's chart has been prepared will passengers be allowed to purchase "tickets" for their pets.

While reservations for tickets for people must be made in person, those for pets can be made via the IRCTC app or website.

Once the online capability is operational, the train ticket examiner (TTE) will also be able to reserve "tickets" for dogs and cats.

Whether the owner prefers not to bring their dogs along, revokes the trip, or the train is delayed for more than three hours, tickets for animals cannot be returned. Large domestic animals like horses, cows, buffaloes, and others are scheduled for and transported in freight trains, the official added. They need to have someone looking after them on the trip. Any harm to the animals is the responsibility of the owner. They are not the responsibility of the Railways.

READ | Manipur violence: Centre invokes Article 355 as Army flag march on, troops airlifted from Assam

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.