In a big development for the people of Bihar, Indian Railways is planning to introduce more Vande Bharat Express trains in the state. These are the fastest trains in the country, and Bihar may soon get new routes in the coming days.

Railway officials have already started working on this plan. As per the directions of East Central Railway (ECR), the Sonpur division has taken the first step by beginning the study process. A report has been requested from the station manager of Muzaffarpur Junction. Teams from the commercial and operating departments will study the station and its operations for around 15 days before preparing a detailed feasibility report.

This report will collect all necessary data regarding the possibility of running Vande Bharat trains and will be sent to the railway headquarters for final approval.

According to the proposal, four Vande Bharat Express trains could run from Muzaffarpur to New Delhi, New Jalpaiguri, Howrah, and Varanasi. The Railway Board is moving quickly and has asked for the feasibility report to speed up the process.

A feasibility report is a detailed study to see if a project is practical. It checks technical, economic, and legal aspects to decide whether the plan will succeed. For this project, officials will also gather feedback from railway passengers, both online and at the station.

The study will also include a fare analysis and assess the impact on current train services. All these efforts are being made to ensure that if new Vande Bharat trains are introduced from Muzaffarpur, they operate smoothly and meet the needs of the people.

If approved, this move will greatly improve connectivity and offer a faster travel option for passengers in Bihar.