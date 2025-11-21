Good News for Passengers: Uttar Pradesh to get two NEW trains, to cut short travel time to Delhi; Check route, timings, ticket prices and more

The inauguration of these trains is scheduled for 24 November, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaughery flagging off the trains at Baraut railway station in Baghpat.

The Railways Ministry has announced a significant boost to the commuters of western Uttar Pradesh with the introduction of two new passenger trains on the Delhi-Saharanpur via Baghpat-Shamli railway route. This development is expected to ease travel for thousands of passengers travelling between Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, and Delhi.

When these new trains will be inaugarated?

The inauguration of these trains is scheduled for 24 November, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaughery flagging off the trains at Baraut railway station in Baghpat.

The decision to introduce the two new passenger trains is the result of a direct request made by Dr. Rajkumar Sangwan, MP from Baghpat, to the Railway Minister. Dr. Sangwan had highlighted the difficulties faced by commuters on the Delhi-Saharanpur via Baghpat-Shamli route, seeking additional passenger trains to improve connectivity. Responding positively to the request, the Railways Ministry has approved the deployment of these two new services, aiming to provide much-needed relief to daily travellers.

Who will attend the inaguaration

Dr. Subhash Gurjar, District President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), announced that the inaugural ceremony of the new passenger trains will take place on 24 November at 11 AM at Baraut railway station. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Minister of State for Skill Development and RLD President Jayant Chaughery will lead the event, flagging off the trains and addressing a public gathering at the railway station grounds. The RLD has begun preparations to ensure the success of the event, inviting key party leaders, including MPs, MLAs, former ministers, and various office bearers.

The RLD has extended invitations to its MPs, MLAs, former ministers, ex-MLAs, national and provincial-level district panchayat chairpersons and members, current and former block majors, municipal chairmen, and regional office bearers to attend the programme. The event is expected to draw a large turnout, reflecting the importance of the new trains for the region’s connectivity.

On which routes these trains will run?

The introduction of these two new trains is set to make travel more convenient for residents of Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, significantly enhancing the railway connectivity in western Uttar Pradesh.

Ticket prices and train timinigs

Specific fare information has not been released, but as they are passenger trains, the fares will be consistent with standard passenger fares on that route. However, the standard fare for passenger trains from Delhi to Saharanpur varies by class, with unreserved second-class seats typically costing around Rs 40-50 and reserved AC chair car tickets costing approximately Rs 211.

Meanwhile, the precise timings for the new trains have not yet been announced.