Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad will start direct flights to Patna and Varanasi from May 1, ending the need for Bihar residents to travel to Delhi airport.

In a major development for residents of Bihar and western Uttar Pradesh, flight services from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad are expanding rapidly. People from cities like Patna and Varanasi will no longer need to travel all the way to Delhi airport for air travel. Starting May 1, direct flights to these cities will operate from Hindon Airport, significantly reducing travel time and making air connectivity more accessible for the region.

This move is being seen as a big win for residents who previously had to endure long road journeys to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Located in Ghaziabad, Hindon Airport is easily accessible, saving passengers hours of commute. According to officials, this expansion will also boost tourism and local real estate markets.

The announcement was confirmed during the launch of the first direct flight from Hindon to Jaipur, which began operations on Monday. Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain was among the first passengers on this route, arriving at Hindon Airport from Jaipur. He praised the efforts to improve regional connectivity and spoke about national unity, referencing recent incidents in Pahalgam while urging the nation to stand together against divisive forces.

New Routes Starting and More Cities to Join

The Jaipur flight was confirmed late Sunday and took off the next day with high public enthusiasm. A mix of business travelers and tourists boarded the inaugural flight. Starting May 1, Air India Express will also operate flights to Patna and Varanasi four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

According to Hindon Airport Director Umesh Yadav, with these new additions, a total of 15 cities will now be connected to Hindon Airport. However, passengers will have to wait a little longer for direct flights to Lucknow, which are still in the pipeline.

Currently, Hindon Airport provides flight services to 13 cities including:

Goa

Bhubaneshwar

Bangalore

Chennai

Nanded

Kishangarh

Adampur

Ludhiana

Bathinda

Kolkata

Jammu

Jaipur

Passengers have welcomed the move with enthusiasm. Devanand, a traveler on the Jaipur flight, expressed joy over the convenience, saying it’s now easier to travel for work or leisure. Rajeev Sharma, another passenger, noted that the flight from Hindon has saved him the effort of going to Delhi for his regular work trips to Jaipur.

With more routes coming up and improved accessibility, Hindon Airport is steadily emerging as a major travel hub for North India.