Good news for passengers: This state to get 6 new Vande Bharat trains, check routes, stoppages, fares and more

South Eastern Railway has proposed new Vande Bharat Express trains from Ranchi to six destinations, including Raipur, Rourkela, Pune, New Delhi, LTT, and Varanasi. The proposal, sent to the Railway Board, aims to meet rising passenger demand as current routes see high festive-season bookings.

Passengers in Ranchi may soon enjoy enhanced connectivity with several new Vande Bharat Express trains on the horizon. The South Eastern Railway (SER) has proposed the introduction of multiple Vande Bharat routes connecting Ranchi to six major destinations, following strong demands from the Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC).

According to reports, the SER has written to the Railway Board twice this year: in February and October 2025, urging approval for these new high-speed train routes.

Proposed Vande Bharat Train Routes from Ranchi

The proposed new Vande Bharat Express routes include:

Ranchi–Raipur Vande Bharat Express

Ranchi–Rourkela Vande Bharat Express

Ranchi–Pune Vande Bharat Express (via Panvel, sleeper-class variant)

Ranchi–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express (sleeper-class)

Ranchi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Vande Bharat Express (sleeper-class)

Ranchi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express

Although the Ranchi–Puri Vande Bharat Express has already been announced, its operations are currently delayed. The South Eastern Railway has also recommended starting an Amrit Bharat Express between Ranchi and SMVB (Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, Bengaluru).

As per the reports, the ticket fares are still unconsidered, but according to the authorities, they will make it affordable for all classes of people.

High Demand During the Festive Season

During the festive season, tickets for popular routes such as Ranchi–Patna and Ranchi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express were completely booked. As of November 10, 2025, there are no available seats on the Ranchi–Varanasi route, highlighting the growing passenger demand and the need for more frequent services.

Existing Train Connectivity from Ranchi

Currently, Ranchi enjoys strong connectivity to several key cities across India. The following trains are already operational:

Gaya–Mumbai LTT (once a week)

Hatia–LTT (twice a week)

Ranchi–LTT (once a week)

Hatia–Pune Special (twice a week)

Hatia–SMVT Bengaluru (once a week)

Bengaluru Special (twice a week)

Additionally, several trains connect Ranchi to New Delhi, including:

Sampark Kranti Express (twice a week)

Delhi Rajdhani Express (once a week)

Swarnajayanti Express (thrice a week)

Rajdhani via Bokaro (twice a week)

Sambalpur–Jammu Tawi Express (four times a week)

Rajdhani via Chopan (once a week)

Garib Rath Express (thrice a week)

Swarnajayanti via Gomo (thrice a week)

Anand Vihar Puja Special (once a week)

Awaiting Approval from the Railway Board

The final decision on these proposed Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains now rests with the Railway Board. If approved, the new routes will significantly boost connectivity, reduce travel time, and improve passenger convenience for thousands of commuters in Jharkhand and neighbouring states.

With increasing passenger demand and the success of existing routes, the expansion of Vande Bharat services from Ranchi could mark a new chapter in modern railway connectivity for eastern India.