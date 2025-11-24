Good News for Passengers: Namo Bharat trains to give THIS special service for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, check timings, booking prices and more

Namo Bharat trains, which hold the title of being the fastest train in the country, is now offering a special service for passengers. Read here to know details.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a unique initiative that will absolutely amaze you. The Namo Bharat trains are now open to birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots, and other events. Commuters can now host different kinds of private occasions by simply booking at an affordable cost.

Thousands of people commute daily by the Namo Bharat trains, which hold the title of being the fastest train in the country. This modern, high-speed train service connects regional nodes in NCR. Under this unique initiative, individuals, photography teams, or event organisers can also book either static or running Namo Bharat coaches.

What are the booking charges for organising a party or pre-wedding shoot at Namo Bharat?

The depot in Duhai now offers a mock-up coach available for static shoots. Bookings for these coaches begin at a rate of Rs 5,000 per hour. NCRTC officials have announced that individuals, event and wedding organizers, photography businesses, and media companies can now reserve the Namo Bharat coaches, in accordance with established policies.

Booking terms and condition

Those who book the coaches also have the option to customize the space with decorations. Along with the scheduled booking time, an additional 30 minutes will be provided for setting up equipment, cameras, decorations, and other arrangements, plus another 30 minutes for removing decorations.

Time alloted for celebration

Events are only permitted between 6 am and 11 pm, and they must be organized in a way that doesn't interfere with normal operations or the movement of commuters. NCRTC has also put in place a detailed policy for renting out its premises, including Namo Bharat stations and trains, for various purposes such as events, films, and documentary shoots. Feature films, television commercials, documentaries, and other visual projects can be hired for short-term use.

Guidelines to follow

All activities will be conducted under the supervision of NCRTC staff and security personnel to guarantee safety and adherence to operational protocols, according to the statement.

The initiative is anticipated to draw in residents from across the Delhi-Meerut corridor, given the stations' strategic locations in areas like Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, and Meerut South. This offers a unique space for individuals to celebrate special occasions, providing a familiar yet distinctive setting, the statement added.

These locations are available for short-term booking at competitive rates, the statement further read.