Good news for passengers! Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express to be extended to Varanasi, will start from...; know train timings, schedule, and more

The Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express train will now be extended to Varanasi, according to officials in Indian Railways. The train will stop at Varanasi Junction via Ayodhya Dham Junction. The extension of Vande Bharat train will begin on August 27, Wednesday. After the extension of Meerut City–Lucknow Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22490/22489), Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi have increased to seven, including the originating trains and those passing it.

With the Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express now extending to Varanasi, the connectivity from UP’s important cities like Meerut and Lucknow to Varanasi, another important religious destination, will be enhanced.

Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: What will be the route, timing schedule?

After the extension of the Vande Bharat train route, the new route will start from Meerut-Hapur-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow Junction-Ayodhya Dham- Varanasi Junction. The Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will run every day except Tuesdays. The route will include two important Hindu religious pilgrims like Ayodhya and Varanasi.

Digital schedule of Vande Bharat:

Meerut City–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express (22490): The train will start from Meerut City in the morning at 6:35 and will reach Varanasi Junction at 6:25 (18:25) in the evening.

Varanasi–Meerut City Vande Bharat Express (22489): The train will start from Varanasi Junction at 9:10 in the morning and will reach Meerut City at 9:05 (21:05) at night. The train journey from Meerut to Varanasi and vice versa takes 12 hours.

The train will provide faster travel to various pilgrimage sites in Meerut like Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple, Augharnath Temple, and Hanuman Chowk Mandir and in Lucknow like Chandrika Devi Temple, Bhoothnath Mandir, and Buddheshwar Mahadev Temple.

What are the latest updates on Vande Bharat trains?

New Vande Bharat trains introduced on these routes:

- Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: New Vande Bharat Express train to run between Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh- 20- sleeper coaches train, to be flagged off in October.

- PM Modi launched three Vande Bharat Express trains on August 10 at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru, including the Bengaluru to Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed service is run by South Western Railway.

-Katra to Amritsar Vande Bharat Express: Vande Bharat from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab will connect two religious shrines, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) and Amritsar (Punjab).

Currently, 150 Vande Bharat train services are running across the nationwide Vande Bharat network.

What is new in Vande Bharat?

The govt has upgraded Vande Bharat express services with KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) to increase safety in semi-high speed trains. The improved security includes: Four emergency windows in every coach, four platform side cameras including rear view cameras outside the coach from earlier two. The new coaches have Level-II safety integration certification for better train control.