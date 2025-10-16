Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more

Indian Railways is operating multiple special trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals, ensuring smooth travel for passengers. Key services include the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Banaras AC Special, and Khadki-Hazrat Nizamuddin specials. Early reservations are recommended.

To ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways is operating a large number of special trains across various routes. These special trains will cater to the surge in passenger demand during the festive season, offering added convenience for devotees and travellers.

Special Trains Between Delhi and Patna

One of the highlights of the festive season is the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 02252/02251), which will run from October 11 to November 15, 2025. This high-speed Vande Bharat train offers a swift connection between the national capital and Patna, with a travel time of 12 hours 55 minutes for the New Delhi to Patna route, and 13 hours 30 minutes for the return journey from Patna to New Delhi. The train will make halts at key stations, including Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara.

Other Key Special Trains During the Festival

In addition to the Vande Bharat Express, several other special trains are running on prominent routes:

Mumbai Central – Banaras AC Special (Train No. 09083/09084): A weekly special train with 16 trips operating between Mumbai Central and Banaras.

Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special (Train No. 09111/09112): Another weekly special train with 20 trips.

Okha – Shakur Basti Special (Train No. 09523/09524): Operating weekly, this special train will serve multiple stops, including Jaipur, Ajmer, and Alwar, providing greater accessibility for passengers in these regions.

Central Railway's Festival Train Offerings

For passengers travelling from Mumbai, the Central Railway has announced the operation of 20 additional special trains to various destinations, ensuring smooth travel for devotees during the Diwali and Chhath Puja. Notable services include:

LTT-Varanasi Specials (Train No. 04225/04226): These trains will operate from October 14 to November 18, departing Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and travelling through key stations such as Bhusaval, Kanpur Central, and Lucknow, before arriving at Varanasi.

Khadki – Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-Weekly Special (Train No. 01427/01428): A bi-weekly special train service running from Khadki to Hazrat Nizamuddin and vice versa, with services available from October 15 to October 26.

Other Important Changes and Terminations

Some regular services have also been adjusted for the festival period. Barauni–New Delhi (02563) and New Delhi–Barauni (02564) will terminate at Safdarjung, while Darbhanga–New Delhi (02569) and New Delhi–Darbhanga (02570) will operate from Safdarjung as well.

Furthermore, Delhi–Bathinda (14731) and Bathinda–Delhi (14732) will be shifted to Shakur Basti, and additional services to Narwana, Hisar, Kurukshetra, and Jakhal will also operate from this terminal.

Booking and Availability

With a large number of special trains in operation, passengers are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible. Bookings can be made through IRCTC's official website or at any computerised reservation centre. Given the increased demand during the festive period, seats on these special trains are filling up quickly, so it's advisable to secure your tickets early.

These additional services will help ease the festive travel rush, making it more convenient for passengers travelling across various routes during Diwali and Chhath Puja.