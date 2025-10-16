EPFO clarifies withdrawal rules: 75% of funds accessible immediately after job loss, check other key updates
Exclusive | Anshuman Jha, Rasika Duggal on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Mirzapur The Movie, Arjun Mathur on how Made In Heaven impacted people
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…
Dipika Kakar’s Rice Flour Mask: Know its key benefits for healthy and luscious locks
Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer but left after few months due to…
Peace on Edge: Why Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire may not last?
Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'
INDIA
Indian Railways is operating multiple special trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals, ensuring smooth travel for passengers. Key services include the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Banaras AC Special, and Khadki-Hazrat Nizamuddin specials. Early reservations are recommended.
To ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways is operating a large number of special trains across various routes. These special trains will cater to the surge in passenger demand during the festive season, offering added convenience for devotees and travellers.
One of the highlights of the festive season is the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 02252/02251), which will run from October 11 to November 15, 2025. This high-speed Vande Bharat train offers a swift connection between the national capital and Patna, with a travel time of 12 hours 55 minutes for the New Delhi to Patna route, and 13 hours 30 minutes for the return journey from Patna to New Delhi. The train will make halts at key stations, including Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara.
In addition to the Vande Bharat Express, several other special trains are running on prominent routes:
For passengers travelling from Mumbai, the Central Railway has announced the operation of 20 additional special trains to various destinations, ensuring smooth travel for devotees during the Diwali and Chhath Puja. Notable services include:
Some regular services have also been adjusted for the festival period. Barauni–New Delhi (02563) and New Delhi–Barauni (02564) will terminate at Safdarjung, while Darbhanga–New Delhi (02569) and New Delhi–Darbhanga (02570) will operate from Safdarjung as well.
Furthermore, Delhi–Bathinda (14731) and Bathinda–Delhi (14732) will be shifted to Shakur Basti, and additional services to Narwana, Hisar, Kurukshetra, and Jakhal will also operate from this terminal.
With a large number of special trains in operation, passengers are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible. Bookings can be made through IRCTC's official website or at any computerised reservation centre. Given the increased demand during the festive period, seats on these special trains are filling up quickly, so it's advisable to secure your tickets early.
These additional services will help ease the festive travel rush, making it more convenient for passengers travelling across various routes during Diwali and Chhath Puja.