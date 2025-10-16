FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

EPFO clarifies withdrawal rules: 75% of funds accessible immediately after job loss, check other key updates

Exclusive | Anshuman Jha, Rasika Duggal on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Mirzapur The Movie, Arjun Mathur on how Made In Heaven impacted people

Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…

​Dipika Kakar’s Rice Flour Mask: Know its key benefits for healthy and luscious locks

Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS officer but left after few months due to…

Peace on Edge: Why Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire may not last?

Diwali bash 2025: Nushrratt Bharuccha steals limelight in red, know how Jacqueline Fernandez, Palak Tiwari, and other divas grab attention

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more

TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say

Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
EPFO clarifies withdrawal rules: 75% of funds accessible immediately after job loss, check other key updates

75% of funds accessible immediately after job loss, check other key updates

Exclusive | Anshuman Jha, Rasika Duggal on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Mirzapur The Movie, Arjun Mathur on how Made In Heaven impacted people

Anshuman Jha, Rasika Duggal on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Mirzapur The Movie

Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…

Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more

Indian Railways is operating multiple special trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals, ensuring smooth travel for passengers. Key services include the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express, Mumbai-Banaras AC Special, and Khadki-Hazrat Nizamuddin specials. Early reservations are recommended.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run special trains from Delhi, Lucknow and other cities for Diwali, Chhath, Bhai Dooj, check route, timings and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

To ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for passengers during the Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways is operating a large number of special trains across various routes. These special trains will cater to the surge in passenger demand during the festive season, offering added convenience for devotees and travellers.

Special Trains Between Delhi and Patna

One of the highlights of the festive season is the Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 02252/02251), which will run from October 11 to November 15, 2025. This high-speed Vande Bharat train offers a swift connection between the national capital and Patna, with a travel time of 12 hours 55 minutes for the New Delhi to Patna route, and 13 hours 30 minutes for the return journey from Patna to New Delhi. The train will make halts at key stations, including Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara.

Other Key Special Trains During the Festival

In addition to the Vande Bharat Express, several other special trains are running on prominent routes:

  • Mumbai Central – Banaras AC Special (Train No. 09083/09084): A weekly special train with 16 trips operating between Mumbai Central and Banaras.
  • Vadodara – Gorakhpur Special (Train No. 09111/09112): Another weekly special train with 20 trips.
  • Okha – Shakur Basti Special (Train No. 09523/09524): Operating weekly, this special train will serve multiple stops, including Jaipur, Ajmer, and Alwar, providing greater accessibility for passengers in these regions.

Central Railway's Festival Train Offerings

For passengers travelling from Mumbai, the Central Railway has announced the operation of 20 additional special trains to various destinations, ensuring smooth travel for devotees during the Diwali and Chhath Puja. Notable services include:

  • LTT-Varanasi Specials (Train No. 04225/04226): These trains will operate from October 14 to November 18, departing Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and travelling through key stations such as Bhusaval, Kanpur Central, and Lucknow, before arriving at Varanasi.
  • Khadki – Hazrat Nizamuddin Bi-Weekly Special (Train No. 01427/01428): A bi-weekly special train service running from Khadki to Hazrat Nizamuddin and vice versa, with services available from October 15 to October 26.

ALSO READ: Bihar Election 2025: JDU releases final list, MLA Gopal Verma, who staged protest outside CM Nitish Kumar's residence denied ticket, check names here

Other Important Changes and Terminations

Some regular services have also been adjusted for the festival period. Barauni–New Delhi (02563) and New Delhi–Barauni (02564) will terminate at Safdarjung, while Darbhanga–New Delhi (02569) and New Delhi–Darbhanga (02570) will operate from Safdarjung as well.

Furthermore, Delhi–Bathinda (14731) and Bathinda–Delhi (14732) will be shifted to Shakur Basti, and additional services to Narwana, Hisar, Kurukshetra, and Jakhal will also operate from this terminal.

Booking and Availability

With a large number of special trains in operation, passengers are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible. Bookings can be made through IRCTC's official website or at any computerised reservation centre. Given the increased demand during the festive period, seats on these special trains are filling up quickly, so it's advisable to secure your tickets early.

These additional services will help ease the festive travel rush, making it more convenient for passengers travelling across various routes during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of courts’ ambit; check details
Delhi: Special courts to now try former MPs, MLAs after LG approves expansion of
Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel'; it's not Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor
Katrina Kaif calls this person her 'secret angel', not Vicky, Salman, Ranbir
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case is BJP candidate from Patna Sahib, BIG snub to Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav
Who is Ratnesh Kushwaha? Lawyer who fought PM Modi's mother's AI video case...
Donald Trump issues BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'
Trump's BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'
Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will not...'
Israeli expert's BIG statement amid peace truce with Palestine: 'Hamas will...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE