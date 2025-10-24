Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

To ease festive travel for Chhath Puja, 22 special trains and 210 extra buses are running from Gorakhpur and nearby stations. North Eastern Railway announced additional services, including an unreserved Howrah–Gorakhpur special, with several trains still offering confirmed berth availability.

To ensure smooth travel during Chhath Puja, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has arranged for 22 special trains to operate from various stations, including Gorakhpur, starting October 24. These trains are aimed at easing the heavy passenger rush as thousands of devotees head home to celebrate the festival.

Major Chhath Puja Special Trains Departing from Gorakhpur Today

A number of Puja Special trains will run from Gorakhpur and nearby routes throughout the day.

Some of the key services include:

Gorakhpur–Bahraich Special (05131): Leaves Gorakhpur at 5:25 a.m., travelling via Anandnagar, Barhni, and Gonda.

Chhapra–Amritsar Special (05049): Departs Chhapra at 10:15 a.m. via Thawe, Gorakhpur, Gonda, and Sitapur.

Gomti Nagar–Bengaluru Special (06530): Departs Gomti Nagar at 12:20 p.m. and passes through Gorakhpur, Bhatni, Mau, and Banaras.

Gorakhpur–Sabarmati Special (09430): Scheduled to leave at 1:00 p.m. via Gonda, Barabanki, and Kanpur Central.

Gorakhpur–Mumbai CSMT Special (01080): Departs at 2:30 p.m., halting at Gonda, Kanpur Central, and Jhansi.

Barhni–Asansol Special (05056): Leaves Barhni at 4:00 p.m. via Gorakhpur, Thawe, and Khaira.

Gorakhpur–Narangi Special (05634): Departs at 4:55 p.m. via Siwan and Chhapra.

Gorakhpur–Pune Special (01416): Leaves at 5:30 p.m., covering Gonda, Lucknow, Kanpur Central, and Jhansi.

Gorakhpur–Sri Ganganagar Special (04730): Departs at 7:30 p.m. via Barhni, Gonda, and Sitapur.

Gorakhpur–Jodhpur Special (04830): Scheduled to leave at 11:25 p.m. via Basti, Ayodhya Dham Junction, and Lucknow.

Heavy Influx of Passengers in Gorakhpur

As Chhath Puja draws near, large crowds of passengers from Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have started arriving in Gorakhpur. The city’s railway and bus stations are witnessing a massive influx of migrants returning to their hometowns in Purvanchal and Bihar.

Trains like Gorakhdham Express, Pune Express, Bagh Express, Raptisagar (Cochin), and LTT Express reached Gorakhpur fully packed on Thursday, leaving little space in general and sleeper coaches. Security personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and assist passengers leaving the platforms.

Many passengers continued their journeys by boarding Chhapra and Varanasi Intercity trains or the Narkatiaganj passenger. Others opted for buses. To handle the demand, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has increased the number of buses on the Tamkuhi, Padrauna, and Deoria routes. Buses are operating late into the night, transporting travellers toward the Bihar border.

Long-distance buses from Delhi, Kanpur, and Lucknow are also arriving in Gorakhpur at full capacity. To manage the crowd, the Transport Corporation has deployed 210 additional buses from the Gorakhpur region.

Unreserved Howrah–Gorakhpur Pooja Special Announced

To accommodate more passengers, the Railways has introduced a one-time unreserved Pooja Special train between Howrah and Gorakhpur.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh, train numbers 03047/03048 Howrah–Gorakhpur–Howrah will operate for one round trip, from Howrah on October 26 and Gorakhpur on October 27.

The train will leave Howrah at 4:50 p.m. and depart from Gorakhpur at 1:00 p.m., running via Deoria and Chhapra to reach Howrah by 8:30 a.m. the following day.

Seats Available in Several Special Trains

Despite the heavy rush, ample berths are still available in several Pooja Special trains, allowing passengers to book confirmed tickets for their journeys.

Availability details include:

Gorakhpur–Asansol Special (03528):

Oct 25: 74 berths in AC II Tier, 330 in AC III Tier, 377 in Sleeper.

Nov 1: 64 in AC II Tier, 273 in AC III Tier, 93 in Sleeper.

Nov 8: 75 in AC II Tier, 347 in AC III Tier, 374 in Sleeper.

Gorakhpur–Ranchi Special (08630):

Oct 26: 9 in AC II Tier, 40 in AC III Tier, 469 in Sleeper.

Gorakhpur–Dhanbad Special (03678):

Oct 27: 73 in AC II Tier, 88 in AC III Tier, 399 in Economy, 146 in Sleeper.

Nov 3: 62 in Economy, 247 in Sleeper.

Nov 10: 78 in AC II Tier, 96 in AC III Tier, 403 in Economy, 324 in Sleeper.

Gorakhpur–New Delhi Special (04021):

Nov 8: 18 in AC First, 72 in AC II Tier, 348 in AC III Tier, 280 in Sleeper.

Gorakhpur–Jodhpur Special (04830):

Nov 7: 40 in AC II Tier, 126 in AC III Tier.

Passengers are advised to book tickets early to ensure comfortable travel during the festive period.

Smooth Travel Measures for Chhath Puja

With extra trains and buses in operation, railway and transport authorities aim to make festive travel more convenient for passengers heading home for Chhath Puja celebrations. Travellers are encouraged to check train schedules, book tickets in advance, and travel safely amid the festive rush.