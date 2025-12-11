Good News for Passengers: Indian Railways unveils world’s most powerful hydrogen-powered train, project is backed by...; Here's all you need know

Indian Railways has unveiled India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train set, a significant step in the country’s green mobility transition. Developed with local technology, the 10-coach train runs with zero emissions and supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Indian Railways has reached a significant milestone in its journey towards clean energy with the successful development of the country's first indigenous hydrogen-powered train set. This pilot project, designed to demonstrate hydrogen-based rail technology, marks a major step in India’s transition to a more sustainable transportation system.

A Landmark Achievement for Indian Railways

The hydrogen-powered train set, developed under the specifications of the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO), is fully manufactured and ready for use. As per Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, work is already underway to establish a dedicated green hydrogen production plant in Jind, Haryana. The plant will use the electrolysis process to produce green hydrogen, a critical component of the project aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

World’s Longest and Most Powerful Hydrogen-Powered Train

This new train set is remarkable on several fronts. It is the longest and most powerful hydrogen-powered broad-gauge train in the world, comprising 10 coaches with a total power capacity of 2400 kW. The train includes two Driving Power Cars, each with 1200 kW, and eight passenger coaches. The entire system, from the train to the supporting hydrogen infrastructure, has been developed in India, showcasing the country’s growing capabilities in next-generation fuel technology.

This initiative aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign, reinforcing India's commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency in advanced technologies.

Zero Emissions and a Cleaner Future

One of the standout features of this hydrogen-powered train is its environmental impact. Operating with zero carbon dioxide emissions, the train only releases water vapour, making it a true green transport option. This technology is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of the railway sector, paving the way for more sustainable and environmentally friendly modes of mass transportation in India.

Future Prospects and Pilot Phase

While the train-set and its hydrogen infrastructure are still in the pilot phase, Indian Railways officials have emphasised that cost comparisons with existing traction systems are not feasible at this stage. Nevertheless, the project underscores Indian Railways' ongoing commitment to adopting alternative, eco-friendly propulsion technologies. The introduction of hydrogen-powered trains signals the start of a broader green energy transformation for the national transport network.

Indian Railways continues to be at the forefront of the nation’s shift towards sustainable energy, as this groundbreaking project highlights India’s ability to innovate and lead in the field of clean mobility technologies.