Good news for passengers! Indian Railways reduces price of Rail Neer water bottles, check new rates here

The Indian Railways has lowered the price of the Rail Neer water bottles after a changes in the Goods and Services (GST) tax system. The fresh prices will be applicable from September 22 as new GST rates come into effect. Besides the Rail Neer bottles, other Railways-approved packaged water bottle brands sold at stations and in trains will also see a price drop. The Indian Railways has posted the revised rates on its social media handles.

What are the new prices for Rail Neer?

In a post on X, the Ministry of Railways announced the new rates for Rail Neer bottles. "Health and savings, both together on the journey! Mineral-rich water – Rail Neer, now even more affordable." According to the Railways, the one-liter bottle of Rail Neer will cost Rs 14, down from the earlier price of Rs 15. The price of half-liter Rail Neer bottle has been reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 9.

The Railway Board notified the changes to all general managers and other officials in a communication dated September 20. The Board further clarified that the revised rates will not be limited to the Rail Neer bottles. "Maximum retail price of IRCTC/Railways shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of other brands sold in railway premises/trains shall also be revised from Rs 15 to Rs 14 per bottle of one litre and Rs 10 to Rs 9 per bottle of 500 ml capacity," the official letter read.

Packaged drinking water has become cheaper as a result of the government's new GST regime, which was announced earlier this month. Under the new system, the government has done away with the earlier four slab-structure and will now follow a two-tier structure, comprising 5 percent and 18 percent GST rates. This has made many essential as well as daily-use goods and services cheaper, including dairy products, medical equipment, and utensils.