Good news for passengers: Indian Railways introduces 2 Vande Bharat trains between New Delhi and Patna ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja, check route, fare, stoppages, more

Indian Railways introduces Vande Bharat Special Trains between New Delhi and Patna to ease travel during Diwali and Chhath. The trains will operate from October 11 to November 17, 2025. Check out the fares and train details inside.

As the festive season of Diwali and Chhath approaches, Indian Railways has taken a significant step to accommodate the increased demand for travel between Delhi-NCR and Bihar. Every year, thousands of people from the Delhi-NCR region travel to Bihar to celebrate these festivals with their families, often struggling to secure confirmed train tickets. In response, the Railways announced that Vande Bharat special trains will be operational between New Delhi and Patna. The Vande Bharat special train service would be in operation from October 11 to November 17, 2025.

Vande Bharat Special Trains: Details and Schedule

The Vande Bharat Special Trains will be operational from October 11 to November 17, 2025, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers heading to Bihar during the festival period. Two trains-train numbers 02252/02251 and 02254/02253- will serve this route.

Train 02252 will operate from New Delhi to Patna and will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday during the festival period. In total, this train will make 16 trips. On the return journey, train number 02251 will operate from Patna to New Delhi starting from October 12, running every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

The second Vande Bharat Special, train number 02253, will travel from New Delhi to Patna on the same schedule, departing from New Delhi on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Train number 02254 will operate on the return leg from Patna, running on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Train Schedule and Halts

The Vande Bharat trains will depart from New Delhi at 8:35 AM and cover several key stations along the way, including Aligarh, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction (Mughalsarai), before reaching Patna Junction at 9:30 PM. On the return leg, the train will leave Patna at 10:00 AM, stopping at Ara, Buxar, Mughalsarai, and other stations before reaching New Delhi at 11:30 PM.

Fares for Chair Car and Executive Class

The fare for the Chair Car on the Vande Bharat Special Train between New Delhi and Patna is priced at Rs 2,595. For those opting for Executive Class, the ticket will cost Rs 4,675. These fares include meal charges, meaning passengers will be served tea, snacks, and meals during their journey, enhancing the travel experience.

Authorities say on this railway move

'To facilitate the travel of passengers during ensuing festivals, Railways have decided to run Vande Bharat festival special trains,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added, “These special trains will cater to the increased demand for travel during festival season and ensure a comfortable and safe journey for all passengers.'

With the launch of the Vande Bharat Special Trains, Indian Railways is making it easier for passengers travelling between New Delhi and Patna during the busy festive season. The introduction of these high-speed trains ensures comfort, safety, and convenience, allowing people to celebrate Diwali and Chhath with their families without the stress of ticket availability. The Vande Bharat trains will not only provide an efficient travel option but also contribute to making the festive season more enjoyable for all.