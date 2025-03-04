This brings relief to travellers heading home for the festival. Earlier, many people were unsure about their journey home, but the special trains have now eased their concerns

With the end of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Indian Railways has finally started Holi special trains on various routes. This brings relief to travellers heading home to Bihar for the festival. Earlier, many people living outside Bihar were unsure about their journey home, but the special trains have now eased their concerns.

Holi Special Train Routes and Timings

1. Delhi-Darbhanga Holi Special (04012/04011)

Route: Delhi – Sitamarhi – Raxaul – Narkatiaganj – Gorakhpur – Lucknow – Darbhanga

Departure from Delhi (Train 04012): March 4, 7, 11, 14, and 18 at 7:30 PM, reaching Darbhanga at 4:30 PM the next day.

Return from Darbhanga (Train 04011): March 5, 8, 12, 15, and 19 at 6:00 PM, reaching Delhi at 4:35 PM the next day.

2. Delhi-Raxaul Holi Special (04026/04025)

Route: Delhi – Narkatiaganj – Gorakhpur – Bareilly – Moradabad – Raxaul

Departure from Delhi (Train 04026): March 6, 13, and 20 at 11:05 PM, reaching Raxaul at 7:00 PM the next day.

Return from Raxaul (Train 04025): March 7, 14, and 21 at 10:00 PM, reaching Delhi at 5:45 PM the next day.

3. Anand Vihar – Barauni Holi Special (04020/04019)

Route: Anand Vihar – Hajipur – Chhapra – Ballia – Varanasi – Lucknow – Barauni

Departure from Anand Vihar (Train 04020): March 9 and 16 at 7:30 PM, reaching Barauni at 6:00 PM the next day.

Return from Barauni (Train 04019): March 10 and 17 at 8:00 PM, reaching Anand Vihar at 7:00 PM the next day.

Passengers can check real-time updates by calling the railway helpline at 139.