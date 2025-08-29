Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details

The Indian Railways has planned to upgrade Vande Bharat trains by adding more coaches due to higher passenger frequency. According to the new upgrade, Vande Bharat trains on seven routes will get 20 and 16 coaches.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details
Vande Bharat trains will be upgraded on seven routes.
The Indian Railways has planned to upgrade Vande Bharat trains by adding more coaches due to higher passenger frequency. According to the new upgrade, Vande Bharat trains on seven routes will get 20 and 16 coaches. The tentative plan has been especially designed for Vande Bharat trains based on occupancy.

On which routes Vande Bharat trains will get more coaches?

The seven trains which will be upgraded with more coaches run on these routes: Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central, Secunderabad–Tirupati, Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli, Madurai–Bengaluru Cantt, Deoghar–Varanasi, Howrah–Rourkela, and Indore–Nagpur. Among these seven trains, four have 8 coaches while three have 16 coaches. According to the planned upgradation, three routes — Mangaluru Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central, Secunderabad–Tirupati, and Chennai Egmore–Tirunelveli — currently operating with 16-car Vande Bharat trains will be upgraded to 20-car services, while the remaining four routes with 8-car trains will be upgraded to 16-car services.

Speaking to PTI, Dilip Kumar, executive director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said, “The 16-car train will be upgraded to 20-car and those having 8-car will be increased to 16-car.” Officials said the released trains will also be deployed on some new routes. “On the basis of occupancy for Financial Year 2025-26 (up to 31.07.2025) and feasibility for augmentation, a tentative augmentation of three 16-car Vande Bharat train services with 20-car and four 8-Car Vande Bharat train with 16-car has been planned,” he added.

At present, there are 144 Vande Bharat trains operational throughout India. The Indian Railways has witnessed greater occupancy in these trains. The overall occupancy has increased from 102.01 per cent in FY 2024–25 and 105.03 per cent in FY 2025–26 (up to June 2025).

Will Indian Railways introduce new Vande Bharat trains?

The Railway Board officials said that in addition to these upgrades, additional 20-car Vande Bharat trains will be prepared for launch, while one 16-car train will be kept available for augmentation. “A tentative replacement plan of Vande Bharat train service is planned based on occupancy. After this, the released rakes (trains) of 16-Car and 8-Car will be utilized for running new services,” Kumar said.

FAQs

Q1 What is the latest news about Vande Bharat trains?

Vande Bharat trains will be upgraded as Indian Railways will add more coaches to the current 8-coach car trains and 16-coach car trains on seven routes.

Q2 Are new Vande Bharat trains will be introduced?

According to Railways, 20-car Vande Bharat trains will be launched, and one 16-car train will be kept available for augmentation.  

