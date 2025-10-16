Good news for passengers: India's first-ever hydrogen-powered train with 1200 horsepower engine to run on THIS route after Diwali, check ticket prices, route, speed and more

India's first hydrogen-powered train, set to run on the Sonipat-Gohana-Jind route, will feature zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology. Capable of carrying 2,638 passengers and reaching speeds of up to 140 km/h, it’s an eco-friendly alternative to diesel trains.

India's first hydrogen-powered train is now ready for testing and is set to revolutionise the country’s railway system with its eco-friendly, fuel-efficient technology. The train, currently parked at Shakur Basti yard in Delhi, is undergoing final testing at a hydrogen plant in Jind, where crucial operations, such as hydrogen production, are underway. The testing process is expected to take about 10 days, after which the train will be cleared for operation. If everything goes as planned, it will be ready for passenger service by the end of this month.

A pollution-free alternative

This hydrogen-powered train will run along the Sonipat-Gohana-Jind corridor, covering a distance of approximately 89 kilometres. The project, developed with a budget of Rs 120 crore, aims to provide a pollution-free alternative to conventional diesel-powered trains. The hydrogen plant in Jind is crucial to this initiative, as it will produce 430 kg of hydrogen per day, which will be used to fuel the train.

What is the train capacity?

The hydrogen train, which consists of eight coaches, can accommodate 2,638 passengers and is capable of reaching speeds between 110 and 140 kilometres per hour. What sets this train apart is its zero-emission technology, as it runs entirely on hydrogen fuel cells. Unlike diesel-powered trains, the hydrogen-powered train will only emit water vapour and heat as by-products, making it an environmentally friendly solution for long-distance travel. This train also promises to be much quieter than traditional diesel trains, offering passengers a more peaceful and comfortable travel experience.

One of the most powerful hydrogen trains

The hydrogen train uses indigenous technology developed by Indian Railways, showcasing the country’s progress toward self-reliance. Unlike other hydrogen trains globally, which are typically equipped with engines producing around 500 to 600 horsepower, India has designed a 1,200-horsepower engine, making this one of the most powerful hydrogen trains in the world.

How much will the train ticket cost?

Although an official fare has yet to be confirmed, estimates are being based on international pricing models. Indian Railways is expected to keep the fares reasonably priced to make the service accessible to regular passengers. However, experts predict that the fare could be slightly higher than standard sleeper class fares, owing to the advanced technology and operational costs involved.

This train will not only be beneficial for long-distance routes but also for areas with challenging terrain, such as mountainous or heritage routes, where hydrogen fuel cell technology is more energy-efficient than traditional diesel engines. With its reduced fuel consumption and lower operating costs, the hydrogen-powered train is set to be a game-changer for Indian Railways.

With the launch of this hydrogen-powered train, India is taking a significant step toward sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with its broader goal of environmental conservation. The project marks a milestone in the country’s journey toward a cleaner, greener, and more self-sufficient future.