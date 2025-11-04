FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

DGCA has proposed new changes in flight ticket booking and refund norms. According to it, a passenger can cancel ticket within 48 hours of booking without paying additional fees and the onus of the refund lies with the airlines. However, there are conditions for allowing refund and cancellation.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed amendments to flight ticket rules to provide more convinience for passengers. The move will help make flight ticket rules more transparent and efficient. 
When implemented the flight passengers will be able to cancel or make changes to their tickets within 48 hours of booking without bearing additional charges. 

What are the new rules for flight tickets refund?

Besides, the country's aviation regulator has clarified that if the passenger purchases a ticket through any travel agent or portal, the "onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives". In such a case, the airlines must ensure that passengers receive their refund within 21 working days, the regulator said as it suggested changes in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) related to the refund of air tickets.

The proposed amendments come in the wake of rising concerns over issues regarding air ticket refund. An "airline shall not levy any additional charge for correction in name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when ticket is booked directly through airline website," as per the draft CAR.

According to the DGCA, an airline must provide a 'Look-in option' for passengers for 48 hours after booking a ticket. "During this period, passengers can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended," it said.

Moreover, it also clarified that this facility will is not applicable for a flight whose departure is less than 5 days for domestic flight and 15 days for international flight from booking date in which case ticket is booked directly through airline website. "Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment," the draft CAR said.

The aviation regulator gave another proposal that airlines can refund the tickets or provide a credit shell in case the passenger request for ticket cancellation due to a medical emergency. The DGCA has sought comments from stakeholders on the draft CAR till November 30. 

