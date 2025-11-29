FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details

The Shahdara Railway Station is a key transportation hub, with trains operating from here to various destinations, including Western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and other states. Read here to more details.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 06:58 AM IST

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details
The Shahdara Railway Station in Delhi is all set to undergo a major transformation, with plans to develop it into a full-fledged terminal, similar to the Anand Vihar Terminal. The announcement was made by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took to social media to share the news.

Railway Minister on Shahdra railway station

According to the Railway Minister, the Shahdara Railway Station will be developed to match the standards of the Anand Vihar Terminal, with a master plan already in the works. The station, which currently has four platforms, will be upgraded to handle more trains and passengers, making it a major transportation hub in the region.

The Shahdara Railway Station is a key transportation hub, with trains operating from here to various destinations, including Western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and other states. The station sees a high volume of traffic, with over 123 trains passing through it every day.

The development of the Shahdara Railway Station is part of a big effort to enhance the railway infrastructure in the region. The Railway Minister also announced the introduction of two new MEMU services on this route, which will provide greater connectivity to passengers.

The upgrade is expected to benefit not only passengers but also farmers, students, and small businesses in the region. The area is a major sugarcane-producing region, and the improved connectivity is expected to facilitate the transportation of goods and people.

Train routes and timings 

The Railway Minister also mentioned that the Namo Bharat Rapid Train will be introduced on this route once the upgrade is complete, which is expected to take two to three years. The introduction of the rapid train is expected to significantly reduce travel time and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers.

In a related development, two new trains, 04496 and 04495, have been introduced on this route, connecting Badaun to Delhi Shahdara and vice versa. The trains will have 12 coaches and will make stops at various stations along the way, including Baghpat Road, Khekada, Noli, and Gokulpur Sabolia.

