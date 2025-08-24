Good News for Passengers: Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat to launch soon, set to cut travel time by...

The train proposed to run between Bhopal and Lucknow is slated to be unveiled with 20 coaches. It is likely to be flagged off in the month of October.

In a bid to boost major connectivity, a new Vande Bharat Express train will soon run between Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Unlike most Vande Bharat trains, which only have seats, this one will also include sleeper coaches.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Coaches

The proposed 20-coach train between Bhopal and Lucknow is expected to be launched soon. In October, it is probably going to be flagged off. The train was originally planned to have 16 coaches; however, it has been decided to raise the number of coaches to 20 to accommodate more passengers.

By the end of this month, the Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express notification will be available. In addition, details about the train's operating schedule, cost, and stoppages will be released to the public.

Bhopal-Lucknow expected to cut travel time

With its state-of-the-art amenities, the Vande Bharat train between Lucknow and Bhopal will guarantee seamless travel and provide passengers with a flawless experience. The new train is anticipated to cut the current travel time on this route by 6-8 hours, from 10-12 hours, according to an article in Navbharat Times.

The pit line at Rani Kamlapati station, which is unlikely to reach capacity, is another significant factor that has caused the project to be delayed.

There are now only two pit lines, which are insufficient even for maintaining the current rack.

A new pit line is being constructed to address the problem. The new train will probably be in service after the pit line is finished.

A comparable development is the proposal for a Vande Bharat train between Bikaner and New Delhi. The development came about in response to a long-standing request from the Rajasthani populace. It might cut the duration of a trip exceeding 450 kilometers by at least 1.5 hours.