Good News for Passengers: Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat to launch soon, set to cut travel time by..., check route, stoppages, price and more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more
3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more
Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch
Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...
Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79
BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval
Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'
Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow
Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know
INDIA
The new Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Ernakulam, launching in mid-November 2025, will drastically improve travel time and comfort. With stops at key cities like Coimbatore, Thrissur, and Salem, it aims to boost connectivity and economic activity in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
In a major boost to rail travel between Karnataka and Kerala, the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express service between Bengaluru and Ernakulam is scheduled to begin operations by mid-November 2025. This semi-high-speed train is set to offer significant convenience and faster connectivity to thousands of commuters who frequently travel between the two states.
The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the journey in approximately nine hours, providing a much-needed upgrade in travel time and comfort. The train will stop at key locations including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, and Salem, connecting vital industrial and commercial hubs in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
This development follows the discontinuation of a tri-weekly train that operated on the same route over a year ago, as well as the downgrade of the KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Express to an express category. The previous changes had led to slower services, and the new Vande Bharat Express promises to fill the gap, offering commuters a faster and more comfortable travel experience.
The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity in southern India. The train will cater to various segments of commuters, including business travellers, students, and families, making it especially beneficial for those travelling between the textile and manufacturing hubs in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru’s IT sector, and the vibrant cities of Kerala.
The new rail service will also provide a major uplift for the Malayali community living in Bengaluru, many of whom regularly commute to Kerala for business or family reasons. For passengers travelling from Palakkad and Thrissur, the Vande Bharat Express represents a major leap in speed and comfort compared to the slower and often overcrowded alternatives, like express trains or buses.
ALSO READ: Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India
Apart from improving daily travel for commuters, this new rail link is poised to encourage trade, tourism, and employment opportunities across the region. The streamlined connectivity between Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will facilitate smoother movement of goods and services, further strengthening the economies of these states.
The introduction of this modern, semi-high-speed service aligns with the broader goal of Indian Railways to enhance inter-state connectivity, offering a more efficient travel option for the growing urban populations in southern India.
With its faster schedules, state-of-the-art amenities, and improved connectivity, the Vande Bharat Express is set to become a key player in reshaping rail travel in southern India. This development is expected to ease congestion on older routes and deliver an enhanced travel experience to millions of commuters across the region.