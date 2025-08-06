Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India
INDIA
The ride-hailing platform will operate dedicated pick-up zones within the airport. Check out all other features, which will be offered by the firm.
Noida International Airport has partnered with ride-hailing platform Rapido to provide passengers with seamless last-mile mobility solutions. As part of the partnership, Rapido will operate dedicated pick-up zones within the airport, supported by on-ground assistance and clear way-finding guides. This will help riders navigate effortlessly from the airport's arrival gates to their Rapido pick-up points.
Designated parking spaces
To further enhance convenience and reduce travel time for riders, the platform's driver-partners will have designated parking spaces. "Our partnership with Rapido enables us to offer app-based mobility options that are accessible to all. Passengers will benefit from convenient, tech-enabled last-mile services that are well integrated into the airport ecosystem," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO at Noida International Airport.
Dedicated pick-up zones, real-time tracking and more
"With dedicated pick-up zones, real-time tracking, cashless payments, and 24/7 availability, our platform ensures that travellers have access to last-mile connectivity. Our SaaS-based model also enables more competitive fares for passengers while supporting better earnings for our driver-partners," said Rajiv Bhyri, AVP, Cabs at Rapido.
Once operational, the Noida Airport will be NCR's second full-fledged commercial airport, after Delhi's IGI. Hindon terminal in Ghaziabad, which is under the Indian Air Force (IAF), has also started commercial flights to metro cities.
(With inputs from PTI)