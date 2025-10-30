Good news for passengers! Access to Noida Airport to become smoother with road, rail and bus networks; details inside

'We started right from...': Rahul Dravid gives huge credit to Rohit Sharma for India's aggressive T20I mindset shift
The multi-modal network to Noida Airport aims to ensure fast, safe, and sustainable access for passengers, tourists, and industries.
Noida Airport news: In a major update on the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that access to the airport is set to become smoother, with extensive road, rail, and bus connectivity being developed to link it with Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, and Haryana. The multi-modal network aims to ensure fast, safe, and sustainable access for passengers, tourists, and industries, it said in a statement, PTI reported.
The airport is directly connected to the Yamuna Expressway, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Ballabhgarh Link) will further improve access from Haryana and western India. Work is also progressing rapidly on linking the airport with the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, providing direct routes to Ghaziabad, Meerut, Palwal, and Sonipat.
The state government has approved the DPR for the Delhi-Jewar RRTS corridor, while the Railway Ministry is preparing to connect the airport with the Chola-Rundhi rail line. A new Jewar station has also been included in the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor, it added.
In public transport, an agreement with UPSRTC will link the airport to nearby cities and metro networks. Interstate bus services with Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan will operate in coordination, the government said. "Additionally, 500 electric buses jointly managed by Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Authority will offer green and comfortable transit options for passengers," it said. Cab and car rental services are ready to ensure convenient last-mile connectivity, according to the statement.
Companies such as Uber, Rapido, and MakeMyTrip will provide on-demand cab services, with Ola also being in the final stages of partnership. Passengers can book rides, check fares, and track cabs live via mobile apps, it added. Also, multiple operators are prepared to offer both self-drive and chauffeur-driven car rental options for travellers, the government said. Mahindra Logistics will introduce an exclusive NIA-branded cab service.
The first phase of the greenfield airport is expected to be inaugurated soon. However, the date has yet to be announced.