Good news for Olympic winners as Delhi govt hikes cash awards, gold medallist to get Rs…

Gold and Silver medallists will be given Group A jobs while the bronze medallists will be given Group B jobs in the Delhi government.

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has hiked the cash awards for Olympic and Paralympic medallists from the national capital, Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday. He also announced the approval of the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme to provide free laptops to meritorious students. The decisions were taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.



"Today, under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, a Cabinet meeting was held. Various important decisions were taken for Delhi's development, students and youth," Sood told a press conference. "There were historic decisions taken under the Mukhyamantri Khel Prothsahan Yojana. Olympic and Paralympic medal winners were awarded Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore earlier... to encourage the sports ecosystem, Olympic gold medallists will now be given Rs 7 crore, silver medallists Rs 5 crore and bronze medallists Rs 3 crore," he said.

Group A, B jobs for winners

Sood announced that the Gold and Silver medallists will be given Group A jobs while the bronze medallists will be given Group B jobs in the Delhi government. Sood also announced that under the Mukhyamantri Digital Scheme, free laptops would be provided to students to ensure the holistic development of the youth. "As many as 1,200 meritorious students who have passed Class 10 with good marks will be given i7 laptops. This will benefit students from underprivileged backgrounds," he added.

READ | BIG blow to Anil Ambani as SBI classifies him, RCom, as 'fraud'; to file complaint with...

(With inputs from PTI)