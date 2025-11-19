INDIA

Good news for Noida residents! No long waits in Ghaziabad for passport; here's why

Often, residents of Noida have to endure long queues and wait at the Ghaziabad passport centre to get their passport-related work done. But no more, as Passport Seva Kendra at the Head Post office in Sector 19, Noida have been expanded. In the latest development, the process of passport applications and verifications will become hassle-free with the addition of a new machine, additional resources, and a new counter at the centre.

