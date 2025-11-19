FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Good news for Noida residents! No long waits in Ghaziabad for passport; here's why

Often, residents of Noida have to endure long queues and wait at the Ghaziabad passport centre to get their passport-related work done. But no more, as  Passport Seva Kendra at the Head Post office in Sector 19, Noida have been expanded.  In the latest development, the process of passport applications and verifications will become hassle-free with the addition of a new machine, additional resources, and a new counter at the centre. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:08 PM IST

Good news for Noida residents! No long waits in Ghaziabad for passport; here's why
Often, residents of Noida have to endure long queues and wait at the Ghaziabad passport centre to get their passport-related work done. But no more, as  Passport Seva Kendra at the Head Post office in Sector 19, Noida have been expanded.  In the latest development, the process of passport applications and verifications will become hassle-free with the addition of a new machine, additional resources, and a new counter at the centre. 

According to Senior Postmaster Manoj Kumar,  three more counters will soon be operational, supported by two additional machines and other required facilities. With all five counters functional, the center will be able to process up to five times more applications per day than it currently handles. Currently, the centre processes 45 applications per day, which has been increased to 90

