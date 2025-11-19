Good news for Noida residents! No long waits in Ghaziabad for passport; here's why

Who were the other 199 Indians deported from US along with gangster Anmol Bishnoi?
INDIA
Often, residents of Noida have to endure long queues and wait at the Ghaziabad passport centre to get their passport-related work done. But no more, as Passport Seva Kendra at the Head Post office in Sector 19, Noida have been expanded. In the latest development, the process of passport applications and verifications will become hassle-free with the addition of a new machine, additional resources, and a new counter at the centre.
According to Senior Postmaster Manoj Kumar, three more counters will soon be operational, supported by two additional machines and other required facilities. With all five counters functional, the center will be able to process up to five times more applications per day than it currently handles. Currently, the centre processes 45 applications per day, which has been increased to 90