Good news for Noida-Gurugram residents: New Namo Bharat train corridor to cut NCR travel time between these two cities, check distance, stoppages, ticket price

The Namo Bharat train will operate at speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, reducing travel time significantly. Read here to know more details.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 06:59 AM IST

The Namo Bharat train is set to revolutionize public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR) with an ambitious expansion plan. The proposed 65-kilometer corridor will connect Gurugram and Greater Noida via Faridabad, providing seamless and efficient travel options for commuters. This new route will significantly reduce travel time, decrease traffic congestion, and promote sustainable transportation.

Route and stations

The Namo Bharat train will start from IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram and pass through Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. The route will include six major stations, namely IFFCO Chowk, Gurugram Sector 54, Bata Chowk in Faridabad, Sectors 85-86 in Faridabad, Noida Sector 142-168, and Surajpur in Greater Noida. These stations are strategically located to cater to the growing residential and commercial areas in the region.

Features and benefits

The Namo Bharat train will operate at speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, reducing travel time significantly. The train will run every 5-7 minutes, providing reliable and convenient travel options for commuters. The stations will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a comfortable journey for passengers. The Namo Bharat train expansion will also promote sustainable transportation, reducing pollution and carbon footprint.

Impact on commuters

The Namo Bharat train expansion will have a significant impact on commuters in the Delhi NCR region. The faster travel speeds will save time for daily commuters, while the seamless connectivity between cities will boost economic growth and social interactions. The eco-friendly operations will reduce pollution and promote sustainable transportation.

Project timeline and cost

The entire corridor is expected to cost approximately Rs 15,000 crores. The detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be completed within three months. The project is expected to be completed in phases, with the first phase likely to be operational soon.

The Namo Bharat train network is expected to be expanded further, connecting more cities in the NCR region. With its focus on sustainability, efficiency, and passenger comfort, the Namo Bharat train is set to revolutionize regional transportation in India.

