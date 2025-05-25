The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has proposed a 60-kilometre Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to improve travel in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A new high-speed rail project could soon connect Gurugram and Greater Noida via Faridabad and Noida. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has proposed a 60-kilometre Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to improve travel in the National Capital Region (NCR). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the train on this route will run at a top speed of 180 kmph. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 15,000 crore. This corridor will be independent of other existing projects like the Delhi-Gurugram or Delhi-SNB routes.

NCRTC has sent a letter to the Haryana government, asking the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) to provide the final route alignment. This is needed so that a detailed project report (DPR) can be prepared. The proposal was recently discussed in a meeting led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

A senior HMRTC official said, “The proposal is under review. It will improve connectivity across NCR, and we are ready to support it in every way.” Another official confirmed that further steps are being taken as per government directions.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has also asked all stakeholders to give formal approval for the route before work on the DPR begins. Since most of the route lies in Haryana, the state government’s nod is important.

The proposed route will have six stations. In Gurugram, the first station is planned near IFFCO Chowk in Sector 29. The second station will be at Sector 54 on Golf Course Road. The train will then enter Faridabad, stopping at Bata Chowk and near the Sector 85-86 junction.

In Noida, a station is proposed near the intersection of Sectors 142 and 168. The final station will be at Surajpur in Greater Noida, which will also connect with the Ghaziabad-Jewar airport corridor.

To ensure smooth progress, NCRTC has suggested that the Haryana government form a monitoring committee. This team would include officials from state, district, and local departments.

Currently, NCRTC is already working on two other RRTS corridors: a 102-km line from Delhi to SNB via Gurugram and a 136-km stretch from Delhi to New Karnal.