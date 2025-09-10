GOOD news for Noida, Greater Noida residents! Delhi's IGI Airport soon to launch luxury buses; know timings, routes and more

The journey from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Noida and Greater Noida is soon to be more convenient, comfortable, and easier. Wondering how? Let's dive into details.

The journey from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to Noida and Greater Noida is soon to be more convenient, comfortable, and easier. The Delhi International Airport Authority (DIAL) is going to announce the launch of a luxury bus service from IGI Airport and Noida, Greater Noida, in what can be seen as a massive relief for passengers who use public transport.

The luxury bus service will be launched through cooperation between DIAL and FlixBus, the world's largest intercity travel-tech company. With the launch of the luxury bus services, the journey between IGI Airport and Noida, as well as Greater Noida, will be more cost-effective and environment friendly. Pertinent to note that the IGI Airport is the first airport in the country, where, around 20 percent of the passengers avail public transport.

Features of the luxury bus service

The luxury buses, operated by FlixBus, will run for 24 hours. With this, passengers can avail themselves of the services without fretting over time constraints. According to the IGI authority, the luxury buses will be equipped with reclining seats, USB charging ports, CCTV cameras, and more. Moreover, the buses will also provide plenty of room for passengers to keep their luggage.

Real-time tracking available

According to a report by Hindustan, passengers travelling through the bus can monitor its current live location and status. Furthermore, the buses will stop at some major places in Noida and Greater Noida, including Botanical Garden, Sector 16, Golf Course Road, Gaur City, Pari Chowk, and more. Based on the traffic, the travel time might last up to 2 to 3 hours.