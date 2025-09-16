Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Good news for Mumbaikers: Navi Mumbai International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 90 million passengers annually, first airline to fly would be...

Mumbai is set to gain a new international gateway with the upcoming launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The airport is strategically positioned in Navi Mumbai, near Ulwe and Panvel. The launch is scheduled for the end of September. It will operate alongside the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). This will create a twin-airport system, similar to the networks in Dubai (DXB–DWC) or New York (JFK–Newark).

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 03:23 PM IST

Good news for Mumbaikers: Navi Mumbai International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 90 million passengers annually, first airline to fly would be...
Spanning nearly 2,865 acres, NMIA has been constructed in phases to accommodate the increasing demand for air travel. The first phase includes Terminal 1, which is ready for operation and has the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. The airport will expand to include four terminals in the coming years. Ultimately, it will be able to manage up to 90 million passengers per year.

Spanning nearly 2,865 acres, NMIA has been constructed in phases to accommodate the increasing demand for air travel. The first phase includes Terminal 1, which is ready for operation and has the capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually. The airport will expand to include four terminals in the coming years. Ultimately, it will be able to manage up to 90 million passengers per year.

Terminal 1 is designed with a lotus-inspired roof and large glass windows. It is equipped with modern check-in counters, automated kiosks, biometric systems, and fast baggage claim facilities to ensure a smooth travel experience. Passengers can expect spacious lounges, efficient smart security lanes, and clear signage. All of these are designed to deliver a seamless travel experience. In addition, NMIA will also include an integrated aero city with retail, hospitality, and logistics hubs.

The airport's master plan includes expansion to four terminals by the year 2032. Once completed, these terminals will have the capacity to handle up to 90 million passengers annually.

NMIA prioritises passenger convenience and comfort. Lounges are available on multiple levels. They provide views of the runways. Dining courts will offer a variety of options, including Mumbai street food and international cuisine.

The airport's retail offerings will feature a mix of luxury brands and local shops. Passengers will have access to amenities such as free Wi-Fi, family lounges, business pods, and digital navigation tools.

NMIA will also function as a major cargo hub, with an initial annual capacity of 800,000 tonnes, which can be increased. This will support Mumbai's pharmaceutical, perishable goods, and e-commerce supply chains.

For business travelers, NMIA will include India's largest general aviation terminal. It will have around 75 aircraft stands and a heliport for both scheduled and unscheduled flights.

The airport will feature essential infrastructure, such as a fuel farm, advanced maintenance facilities, and a modern air traffic control (ATC) tower. The ATC tower will begin operations in a temporary capacity, with a permanent structure planned within seven years.

NMIA will be linked to Mumbai via several transport options, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, new metro lines, suburban rail, and major highways.

When fully operational, NMIA and CSMIA will collectively enable Mumbai to accommodate approximately 145–150 million passengers each year.

The project is anticipated to generate considerable economic benefits, encompassing job creation, tourism expansion, corporate investment, and real estate development throughout the Navi Mumbai area.

