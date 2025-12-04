Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, ease travel between these important routes
Two new sections, part of Metro Line 9 and Line 2B, will be inaugurated by December 31, according to Hindustan Times, citing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials. The two corridors will be Line 9 and Line 2B.
In a major expansion of Mumbai’s metro network, two new sections, part of Metro Line 9 and Line 2B, will be inaugurated by December 31, according to Hindustan Times, citing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials. The two corridors will be Line 9, connecting Dahisar East and Kashigaon, and Line 2B, connecting Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd. The expansion of the metro lines will provide a much needed relief to Mumbaikars and adjoining areas.
Thes new corridors will also help in easing stress and reduce travel times for daily commuters. According to the Hindustan Times report, the two corridors which will soon be inaugurated are part of the initial phase of their respective corridors.
Last month, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the Metro line between Dahisar and Kashimira, located on Line 7, is likely to be operational by December end. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate the two lines, according to the report.
Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7 and is a 13.58-km elevated route designed to improve connectivity between Dahisar East and Mira-Bhayandar. Additionally, Line 2B which connects DN Nagar to Mandale is under construction in phases. Trial runs are currently in progress on the 5.3-km first-phase segment between Mandale and Diamond Garden in Chembur.