Good news for Mumbaikars! PM Modi inaugurates final phase of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, connects major stations like...; check routes, timings, costs

INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, during which he inaugurated various projects, among which one is the Navi Mumbai International Airport, while another one is the inauguration of the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, or Aqua Line.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Mumbai on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, during which he inaugurated various projects, among which one is the Navi Mumbai International Airport, while another one is the inauguration of the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, which is the Aqua Line, to make commuting easier across the city. The Mumbai Metro Line-3 phase is crucial as it connects major areas in the city like business hubs, entertainment zones, and the airport. It was initially estimated to be constructed for Rs 12,000 crore, but its final cost is now at Rs 37,270 crore.
The Mumbai Aqua Line runs between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations, and its completion marks Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro corridor. Regular services on this stretch will begin on October 9. On this stretch, the trains will run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk with train availability every 5 minutes and will cut travel time to less than an hour. The metro line has a daily passenger capacity of up to 1.3 million.
Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai’s infrastructure!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025
Metro connectivity is essential for a city’s growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai. https://t.co/aKmhc9RtUk pic.twitter.com/ing6Mb3xD4
The cost of travel starts from Rs 10, with the maximum fare being Rs 70. The major interchange stations in Phase 2B Mumbai Metro Aqua Line are Mumbai Central, CSMT Metro, and Churchgate for the suburban railways and Marol Naka for Metro Line 1. The Mumbai Aqua Line also connects with the Domestic (T1) and International (T2) Airports. With the final phase, the network is expanded with 11 new stations, namely, Science Museum, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai Central, Grant Road, Girgaon, Kalbadevi, CSMT Metro, Hutatma Chowk, Churchgate, Vidhan Bhavan, and the terminus at Cuffe Parade.
The network provides connectivity to major centers like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Bombay High Court, Mantralaya, and Nariman Point. In terms of cultural and heritage centers, it will link Fort, Kala Ghoda, and Marine Drive. With the completion of Phase 2B, the Mumbai Metro Line-3, or Aqua Line, stretches to 33.5 km and has 27 stations, out of which 26 stations will be underground.