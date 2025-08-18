Good news for Mumbaikars as 238 AC local trains to run soon in Mumbai; check features, fares and more

Western Railways has made a major upgrade in Mumbai’s suburban rail network. Last week, Indian Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, during his visit to Mumbai said that the metropolitan city would have 238 AC local trains.

The project which promises to feature Metro-style comfort will be built with an expenditure of Rs 19,293-crore project under MUTP-3 and 3A. The new trains will come up as a replacement for the existing non- AC coaches, discarding the six-vestibule division in current 12-car rakes. Vilas Wadekar, the chairperson and managing director of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), stated that the tender would include 2,856 air-conditioned coaches, which will make up 12-car suburban trains.

What will the new AC trains feature?

Talking about the new AC trains, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the new AC coaches would feature closed doors that seem very much like the metro rail systems. He also said that he had made a request to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw not to raise fares of tickets despite them being fully AC local train. Fadnavis gave details of the trains’ features saying that they will have cushioned seats replacing the old steel ones, mobile charging points will be installed beside every seat, equipped with infotainment systems, automatic door-closing prototypesand air-conditioned vendor compartments at both ends.

According to officials, the electric power will be increased from 33% to 50%, enabling faster acceleration and braking. This upgrade will compensate for the 15-20 seconds lost during automatic door operation. HT quoted a railway official as saying, “For the first time, an EMU (local train) will have a speed potential of 130 kmph, which we plan to introduce through these new AC local trains. At present, these trains have the potential to run at 100-110 kmph. This will help on the Fast corridor.”



