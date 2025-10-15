Good news for Mumbai-Thane commuters: Samruddhi Highway to cut shot travel time between these two cities, 29 km elevated road to ease traffic, here's all you need to know
Bihar elections 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP releases second list of 48 candidates; check full list here
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'
PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Jaisalmer bus fire tragedy, announces compensation for victims
Indian Army DGMO issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Pakistani air assets...'
After Durgapur case, 18-year-old student in Delhi allegedly gang-raped on university campus
Who is Ashley Tellis? Linked with US government, accused of espionage; know all charges against him
Microsoft launches its first AI image generator rivaling OpenAI Sora, it is called..., check its features
DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note
After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan
INDIA
The Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced a major infrastructure project worth Rs 6,000 crore to connect the Samruddhi Expressway directly to Mumbai. This project involves building a 29 km elevated corridor between Aamne and Saket in Thane district. The move aims to ease severe traffic congestion faced by motorists travelling from the Samruddhi Highway towards Thane and Mumbai.
The Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced a major infrastructure project worth Rs 6,000 crore to connect the Samruddhi Expressway directly to Mumbai. This project involves building a 29 km elevated corridor between Aamne and Saket in Thane district. The move aims to ease severe traffic congestion faced by motorists travelling from the Samruddhi Highway towards Thane and Mumbai.
Vehicles coming from the 701-km Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway face long traffic jams after reaching Aamne near Bhiwandi. The 29 km stretch to Thane can take up to two hours during rush hours. This traffic congestion not only wastes time but also results in increased fuel consumption and air pollution. The new elevated road project aims to address this issue by providing a seamless and efficient route for motorists.
The 29 km elevated corridor between Aamne and Saket will be followed by an 8.24 km elevated road from Saket to Anand Nagar, costing Rs 1,874 crore. This new road will enable vehicles to travel seamlessly to Thane and Mumbai without getting stuck in bottlenecks. The project will not only reduce travel time but also provide a safe and convenient route for motorists.
Work is also underway to extend the Eastern Freeway from Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar to Anand Nagar in Thane. This 13 km, three-lane elevated road will cost ₹2,682 crore. The extension of the Eastern Freeway will merge with the new Aamne-Saket-Anand Nagar corridor, allowing motorists from the Samruddhi Highway to directly reach South Mumbai via the Eastern Freeway.
Once both projects are completed, travellers from Nashik, Nagpur, and Shirdi will have faster, uninterrupted access to Mumbai. The Samruddhi Expressway has already reduced travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to around eight hours. With this new elevated link, the highway's connectivity will expand directly into the heart of Mumbai, marking a major milestone in Maharashtra's transport network. The project will provide a significant boost to the region's infrastructure, benefiting commuters and boosting economic growth.