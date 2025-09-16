Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Good news for Mumbai commuters: Bike taxis make comeback with new fare rates/km; Ola, Uber, and Rapido get...: check details

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has introduced a standardized fare structure for bike taxis, with a minimum fare of Rs 15 for the first 1.5 kilometers and a per-kilometer rate of Rs 10.27 beyond that distance.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 03:56 PM IST

Good news for Mumbai commuters: Bike taxis make comeback with new fare rates/km; Ola, Uber, and Rapido get...: check details
The Maharashtra government made bike taxis once again accessible in the city, with approval of the popular ride-sharing concept. The transport department has announced a minimum fare of Rs 15 for the first 1.5 km, and Rs 10.27 for each additional kilometre. The authority has also granted provisional licences to the parent firms of app-based taxi aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido, allowing these companies to operate bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) has introduced a standardized fare structure for bike taxis, with a minimum fare of Rs 15 for the first 1.5 kilometers and a per-kilometer rate of Rs 10.27 beyond that distance. This uniform pricing model aligns with the existing fare structures for auto rickshaws and traditional taxis, providing clarity and consistency for riders and operators. 

Ola, Uber, and Rapido launch their bike taxi services in Mumbai

The government-approved licences were given to ANI Technologies (Ola), Uber India Systems, and Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido), which are ready to start operating on a trial basis. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik shared that these services can begin from Tuesday, giving the companies about a month to secure permanent licenses by meeting all government rules.  The STA approved a fare formula for bike taxis for the first time, with a minimum fare set at Rs 15 for the first 1.5 km, and Rs 10.27 per km thereafter. The rates were derived using the Khatua Committee formula, which is already used to calculate fares for taxis and autorickshaws, and will be reviewed after a year.

The new licensing regime is designed to ensure transparency, consumer protection, and fair competition. “The objective is to integrate bike taxis into the state’s urban mobility network while offering commuters a safe and affordable mode of transport,” the Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi said. 

This move comes in a bid to tackle the longstanding issue of illegal bike taxis, authorities have launched a crackdown, conducting surprise inspections and filing FIRs against unauthorized operators. Recently, 20 special squads across Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, and Panvel identified and stopped 123 illegal vehicles, including 78 bikes operating as unlicensed taxis, with most belonging to Rapido. This move aims to address concerns among residents and regulate the bike taxi industry. 

(With inputs from agencies)

