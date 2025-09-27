Good news for medical aspirants! Government to add 1000 new MBBS, PG seats in colleges, hospitals with an investment of Rs 15000000000

Union Cabinet has taken a big step to make an investment worth Rs 15,034 crore, for the addition of of over 10000 new UG and PG medical seats across existing government and hospitals.

Union Cabinet has taken a big step to make an investment worth Rs 15,034 crore, for the addition of of over 10000 new UG and PG medical seats across existing government and hospitals. Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the expansion of seats, adding 10,023 new medical seats on September 24.

The government is eyeing to create 75,000 additional medical seats within the next five years, a major expansion plan to make India achieve universal healthcare. It aims to increase the number of skilled doctorsin Indiaensuirng better medical education infrastructure.

PM Modi on X, said, “Approval of Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme will add significant PG and UG medical seats. This will improve our healthcare system and enhance the medical education infrastructure. It will ensure that every part of India has the availability of skilled doctors."

Cabinet approves medical expansion plan

The Cabinet approved an additional 5,000 post-graduate and 5,023 undergraduate medical seats in existing government colleges and hospitals by 2028-29.

“The total investment for this expansion is Rs 15,034 crore covering the period from 2025-26 to 2028-29. Of this, 68.5 per cent, amounting to Rs 10,303.20 crore will be funded by the Union government, while the remaining Rs 4,731.30 crore will be contributed by the states. The investment per seat stands at Rs 1.5 crore,” the statement said.

Why is addition of medical seats important?

In a country like India, where the population is 1.4 billion, and the medical seats are less, it tends to create a gap in supply and demand. This makes Indian doctors to go abroad to pursue higher education. However, now India has significantly expanded its medical infrastructure over the past decade. This will help india to retain skilled medical workforce, particularly specialists.

With more doctors and specialists, India can become a prime destination for providing affordable healthcare and boost foreign exchange. It will also enable underserved rural and remote areas to get accessible healthcare.

Cabinet also said in the statement that new direct and indirect jobs will be added, such as for doctors, faculty, paramedical staff, researchers, administrators, and support services. India has the highest number of medical colleges (808) and has been expanding its medical educational infrastructure for years.