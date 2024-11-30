In order to provide better comfort and convenience to the pilgrims, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has dedicated a state-of-the-art waiting hall in the Bhawan.

Given the rising number of devotees every year, the newly conostructed waiting hall is a part of the board's consistent efforts to upgrade the facilities. Spread over 1,600 sq. ft., the waiting hall can accomodate 100 pilgrims at a time.

Moreover, it is located near the Ram Mandir in the shrine complex, creating an opportunity for the devotees to conveniently visit the temple.

What are the facilities offered in the waiting hall?

The facilities offered in the waiting hall include- adequate seating arrangements, lockers, drinking water facilities and separate washrooms for men and women.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board formally inaugurated the waiting room, and highlighted its significance. He said that the newly constructed waiting hall is a key addition to the facilities in the Bhawan, aimed at providing the devotees a comforting experience.

Garg also emphasised that in the past few years, the Shrine board has taken several initiatives to provide the devotees a hassle-free pilgrimage, additional catering shops, medical facilities and accomodation.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi is a significant pilgrimage site for the Hindus.