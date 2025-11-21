FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details

The first train will depart at 6.32 am from Salt Lake Sector V and at 6.30 am from Howrah Maidan.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 09:31 PM IST

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details
Kolkata Metro: Good news for Green Line commuters as the Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 202 services (101 UP and 101 DN) on the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on Saturdays from November 22, up from the current 186 services, a Metro statement said. The first train will depart at 6.32 am from Salt Lake Sector V and at 6.30 am from Howrah Maidan. The last services will run at 9.47 pm from Salt Lake Sector V and 9.45 pm from Howrah Maidan.

Kolkata Metro Purple Line

On the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat), 40 services (20 UP and 20 DN) will operate on Saturdays. The first train will leave Joka at 1.25 pm and from Majerhat at 1.49 pm. The last trains will depart Joka at 8.11 pm and Majerhat at 8.32 pm.

Kolkata Metro Orange Line

On the Orange Line (Kavi Subhas-Beleghata), the Metro Railway has announced the introduction of a communication-based train control system (CBTC) from November 24. From that day, 62 services (31 UP and 31 DN) will be operated instead of 60 services, the Metro said in a statement.

READ | Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, sells his remaining 7% stake in this company due to...; net worth reaches Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
