Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'
Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026
Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show
Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details
Meet director who called himself 'Steven Spielberg of India', delivered 3 blockbusters, but then made India's worst movies, lost career due to..., he is...
Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic's viral response to Smriti Mandhana's surprise stadium proposal breaks the internet
PM Modi lands in South Africa to attend G20 Leaders' Summit
Was Madvi Hidma Killed in fake encounter? Maoists, human rights activists allege cold-blooded murder
CBSE limits second attempt in Class 10 Board Exam from 2026: Check eligibility and other details
After Orry, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252-crore MD drugs case
INDIA
The first train will depart at 6.32 am from Salt Lake Sector V and at 6.30 am from Howrah Maidan.
Kolkata Metro: Good news for Green Line commuters as the Metro Railway Kolkata will operate 202 services (101 UP and 101 DN) on the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) on Saturdays from November 22, up from the current 186 services, a Metro statement said. The first train will depart at 6.32 am from Salt Lake Sector V and at 6.30 am from Howrah Maidan. The last services will run at 9.47 pm from Salt Lake Sector V and 9.45 pm from Howrah Maidan.
On the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat), 40 services (20 UP and 20 DN) will operate on Saturdays. The first train will leave Joka at 1.25 pm and from Majerhat at 1.49 pm. The last trains will depart Joka at 8.11 pm and Majerhat at 8.32 pm.
On the Orange Line (Kavi Subhas-Beleghata), the Metro Railway has announced the introduction of a communication-based train control system (CBTC) from November 24. From that day, 62 services (31 UP and 31 DN) will be operated instead of 60 services, the Metro said in a statement.
Good News for Green Line Commuters!— Metro Railway Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) November 20, 2025
From 22.11.2025, #MetroRailway,Kolkata will operate 202 services on #Saturdays, stepping up from the earlier 186 services for smoother and more convenient travel.@RailMinIndia#AamarMetro #KolkataMetro #MetroServices #Metro #Update #Public… pic.twitter.com/G94y7WG0Qi