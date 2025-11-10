Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

Kochi Metro’s Pink Line is set to begin operations by June 2026, connecting Kaloor to Kakkanad. Initially covering five stations, it promises to enhance regional connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and increase ridership to 50 lakh monthly. The project’s estimated cost is Rs 1,957 crore.

Commuters in Kochi are set to receive a major boost next year as the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) announced that the long-anticipated Pink Line is likely to become operational by June 2026. The new corridor will connect Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kaloor to Kakkanad, significantly improving travel convenience and easing congestion in some of the city’s busiest stretches.

According to KMRL officials, the metro extension will play a vital role in enhancing regional mobility while also contributing to the city’s economic activity. The project, spanning 11.2 kilometres, comes with an estimated cost of Rs 1,957 crore and aims to provide a faster, more efficient mode of transportation for thousands of daily commuters.

Phase-Wise Opening of Stations

Initially, the Pink Line services will operate on five key stations: Palarivattom Junction, Alinchuvadu, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, and Padamugal. Operations on the remaining five stations, including Civil Station Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittattukara, KINFRA, and Infopark, are expected to begin by the end of 2026 once construction is completed.

Officials added that the corridor’s route passes through important commercial and residential areas, making it one of the most strategically significant stretches in the Kochi Metro network.

Construction Progress and Expected Impact

A large portion of the construction work has already been completed. Out of 2,019 piles, around 1,145 have been built, while 265 of 368 pillars and 165 of 469 pile caps are also finished. This progress indicates that the project is on track for its scheduled completion.

Once operational, the Pink Line is expected to substantially increase Kochi Metro’s ridership. Currently, the metro caters to nearly 30 lakh passengers every month, a figure KMRL projects could rise to 50 lakh after the Pink Line begins service. The new corridor will not only reduce travel time between central and suburban Kochi but also help in curbing traffic congestion in the city’s IT and business hubs.

Kerala’s Metro Expansion Plans

In related developments, the Kerala government has approved the first-phase alignment of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail Project. The phase will connect crucial areas such as Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Thampanoor Bus Stand, Central Railway Station, Secretariat, and Medical College, marking another major step toward improving the state’s urban transport infrastructure.