The Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration has started, with around 13.5 lakh devotees already signed up for the pilgrimage to Uttarakhand's four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The journey typically begins in April or May, depending on weather conditions, and lasts until November. The helicopter booking is now open, and the bookings started from noon on April 8 for Kedarnath Dham, with tickets available from May 2 to 31.

Helicopter services will operate from Guptkashi, Sirsi, and Phata, and devotees can book online on IRCTC's website, heliyatra.irctc.co.in. The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will open on April 30, and Kedarnath Dham on May 2. The fare from Guptkashi to Kedarnath is reportedly is Rs 8,532, while from Phata to Kedarnath is Rs 6,062, and from Sirsi to Kedarnath is Rs 6,060.

Devotees using helicopter services for Kedarnath Yatra this year will face a 5% fare hike from last year's rates. This increase is part of a proposal made in 2023 to raise fares by 5% annually. The new rate list reflects this change.

Follow these steps to book helicopter services for Char Dham Yatra:

1. Register on the Uttarakhand government portal: Mandatory registration is required for Char Dham and Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra. Get your "Yatra Registration Number" to avoid last-minute issues.

2. Create an account on IRCTC's website: Sign up on heliyatra.irctc.co.in, verify your email ID and mobile number with an OTP, and create a password.

3. Log in and book tickets: Use your User ID/Booker ID (registered mobile number) and password to log in. Enter your Group ID or Unique Registration Number to book tickets for individual or multiple pilgrims.

4. Booking limits: You can book a maximum of 2 tickets per user ID with up to 6 passengers per ticket (total 12 passengers). For more than 12 passengers, create another user ID.

You can book helicopter tickets for any available calendar date, and passengers can choose their preferred date. For more information and to book tickets, visit heliyatra.irctc.co.in.

The Char Dham Yatra preparations are almost complete, with a focus on traffic arrangements, pure drinking water, and parking. The route has been divided into 10km sectors, further categorized into zones and super zones, with officials patrolling on two-wheelers with walkie-talkies. Notably, there will be no cap on the number of devotees participating in the pilgrimage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to Char Dham Yatra this year as "Green Yatra’ as it aims to promote environmental sustainability during the pilgrimage.