Good News for Kanpur-Lucknow residents: 63 km long six-lane expressway, to cut travel time between these two cities, check details here

The expressway, being built at a cost of approximately Rs 4700 crore, will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities. The expressway is designed to allow vehicles to travel at speeds of 100-125 kms per hour, reducing the travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur to just 35-45 minutes.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Good News for Kanpur-Lucknow residents: 63 km long six-lane expressway, to cut travel time between these two cities, check details here
The city of Lucknow and the industrial hub of Kanpur are set to be connected by a high-speed, comfortable, and efficient road link. The 62.7-kilometer Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its first phase, and it is expected to be opened for the public soon.

Major boost to connectivity

The expressway, being built at a cost of approximately Rs 4700 crore, will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities. The project is divided into two phases, with the first phase comprising a 17.5-kilometer elevated road from Sainik School to Bani Mod, and the second phase covering 45.2 kilometers of greenfield route from Banthra to Azad Chauraha in Unnao. The construction work on the 45-kilometer stretch from Unnao to Banthra has been completed, and the toll gates have been set up.

Faster travel, enhanced safety

The expressway is designed to allow vehicles to travel at speeds of 100-125 kilometers per hour, reducing the travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur to just 35-45 minutes. Currently, the journey takes around 3-4 hours. The expressway will have three rest areas, a 10-bed hospital, a trauma center, and ambulance services to ensure the comfort and safety of travelers.

The project is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, with the acquisition of land and distribution of compensation to farmers amounting to ₹800 crore. The expressway will pass through 42 villages in Lucknow and Unnao, providing opportunities for employment and growth in the region. The project will also connect Kanpur and Lucknow's ring roads, Agra Expressway, and other highways, making it an important economic corridor.

Infrastructure and amenities

The expressway will have five toll plazas, and six ramps for entry and exit. The Uttar Pradesh government has directed that there will be no liquor shops along the expressway. The project is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the toll operations are likely to begin immediately after.

The completion of the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway marks a significant milestone in the development of Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure. The project is expected to boost trade, industry, education, and employment opportunities in the region, transforming the lives of millions of people.

