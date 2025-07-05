India’s first Disneyland-inspired mega park is coming to Manesar, Haryana-set to transform the region with a thrilling mix of rides, entertainment and cultural attractions. A bold, game-changing project aimed at boosting tourism, jobs and economic growth, all while staying rooted in local values.

Good news for Indians: This state to get first Disneyland‑inspired mega theme park, its whopping area is...

Imagine stepping out of the hustle of Delhi-NCR and walking into a world of fairy tales, roller‑coasters, and pixie dust-all under one massive 500‑acre umbrella. That’s the vision Haryana’s CM Nayab Singh Saini revealed on July 4, 2025: India’s first Disneyland-style theme park is coming to Manesar, Gurugram’s dynamic neighbor, nestled along the KMP Expressway and Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor.

Described by CM Saini as a “game‑changer” for Haryana’s economy and culture, this proposed mega-theme park in Manesar isn’t just another leisure project-it’s a bold leap toward transformation. He envisions thousands of new jobs, upgraded infrastructure, and fresh momentum for hospitality and real estate across the region.

During his meeting with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Saini said the park will be an entertainment hub delivering widespread economic, cultural, and social gains-not just for Haryana, but for all of India.

With Gurugram already home to Fortune 500 headquarters and buzzing corporate zones, Manesar becomes the ideal canvas for this entertainment marvel. The plan promises not just rides and magic, but thousands of jobs, infrastructure boosts, new hotels, restaurants, and shops-reshaping not just Manesar, but the fabric of Haryana.

This is not the first time Disneyland project was discussed in India, some may recall former CM Chautala’s sweeping 1989 Disneyland ambition, a 28,000-acre dream that fizzled amid farmer backlashes. Today’s plan is sharper, leaner, and more thoughtful: just 500 acres, with careful land procurement and transparent negotiations preserving livelihoods while pushing growth.

Alongside the magic kingdom, Haryana is investing in cultural staples, expanding Surajkund Crafts Mela, adding a Diwali festival, and supporting International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. It's a strategy to blend tradition and modernity in a thriving destination.