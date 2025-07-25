Good news for highway commuters, Modi govt to launch FASTag annual pass scheme, it will allow...

With the launch of this scheme, the government aims to further reduce congestion at toll booths and promote a more hassle-free experience for highway commuters.

The government has announced a new scheme aimed at making toll payments even more convenient for private vehicle owners. From August 15, 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out the FASTag Annual Pass Scheme across the country.

The FASTag system, already in use on National Highways, has improved toll collection by reducing wait times and easing traffic congestion. Now, with the new annual pass, the government hopes to offer a smoother travel experience for non-commercial vehicle users.

Under the new scheme, owners of private cars, jeeps, and vans can get an annual FASTag pass for a fee of Rs 3,000. This pass will allow either 200 toll plaza crossings or one year of validity—whichever comes first. Importantly, this pass will be accepted at all National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) toll plazas, regardless of the individual toll charges at each location.

However, it will not apply to State Highways or Expressways, as those fall under the jurisdiction of state governments.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, explained that each entry and exit on a closed toll system will be treated as a single crossing. He also noted that the move is expected to benefit vehicle owners by saving money and time, while also improving toll booth efficiency.

“The actual savings for vehicle owners and revenue growth for the government will depend on factors such as the number of trips taken and toll plazas crossed,” Gadkari added.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also recently taken steps to simplify policies for toll collecting agencies and concessionaires to support this initiative.