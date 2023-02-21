Good news for Haryana govt employees: CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces special allowance

Image for representation (Pixabay)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the Assembly that special allowance is given to employees as per their geographical location.

Replying to a question asked by Congress member Aftab Ahmed regarding the abolition of special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district, the Chief Minister said the doctors would get arrears of special allowance from August 2022.



Earlier this allowance was only for the doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well, he added.

