Good news for Haryana govt employees: CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces special allowance

This allowance was earlier given only to the doctors, but now it is available for all categories of employees.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Good news for Haryana govt employees: CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces special allowance
Image for representation (Pixabay)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday informed the Assembly that special allowance is given to employees as per their geographical location.

Replying to a question asked by Congress member Aftab Ahmed regarding the abolition of special allowance given to doctors in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district, the Chief Minister said the doctors would get arrears of special allowance from August 2022.

Earlier this allowance was only for the doctors, but now the government has decided to give it to other categories of employees as well, he added.

