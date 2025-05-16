After a long time, the underpass near the Bodaki Railway Station in Greater Noida has been opened to the public. The underpass will facilitate direct connectivity to GT Road and Dadri for the commuters, that means commuters can now easily reach these areas via Greater Noida.

After a long time, the underpass near the Bodaki Railway Station in Greater Noida has been opened to the public. The underpass will facilitate direct connectivity to GT Road and Dadri for the commuters, that means commuters can now easily reach these areas via Greater Noida. Earlier, they faced problems as they had to wait to cross the railway crossing.

Officials of the authority said that before the underpass began commuters had to wait for hours for the railway crossing to open before going ahead towards Dadri or GT Road. This was due to the congestion of trains at the Greater Noida Terminal because of which the railway crossing used to open after long hours. Now that the underpass has been opened, commuters will be able to travel without waiting for long.

How Greater Noida underpass facilitate traveling

The railway department had started construction of the underpass last year, which was completed in the first week of May. The under pass though is almost completed but only a shade remains to be fixed but is entirely open for the commuters to travel. The underpass facilitates travel to more than 10 sectors of Greater Noida and over 20 villages of Dadri. The underpass has made traveling between Greater Noida and GT Road, Dadri easily accessible as commuters can now travel straight to Greater Noida’s Delta-1, Alpha-1 and such sectors and not only these, travelling to New Noida, Greater Nodia Phase-2 and even Ansal Housing is now easy as a 105 metre road from Pari Chowk goes straight to these areas.

After the underpass commuters can save 8-10 kilometres on their travel as they do not have to cross the railway line now. Locals and even those coming from far who regularly travel to this route will now have easy and accessible travel.

Bodaki Railway Station, Greater Noida

The new railway station at Greater Nodia is a world class railway station with a modern and hi-tech look and expansive space. Its official name is Greater Noida Terminal and is being designed to facilitate commuters from NCR to the eastern regions of India. It is considered as the hi-tech hub of North India which will have the capacity to handle almost 100 trains like Vande Bharat and other fast trains.