Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hu

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, step-by-step guide to download

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

This move is seen as a boost to the state's employees, bringing their allowances at par with those of central government employees. Read here to know more details about this DA hike

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Arunachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has announced a significant increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. The DA has been hiked by 3%, from 55% to 58%, effective from July 1, 2025. This decision reflects the government's strong commitment to employee welfare and ensuring that every member of the workforce and retired community feels valued and supported.

    Who will be benefited from this DA hike?

    The hike in DA and DR will benefit over 75,000 regular state government employees, pensioners, and AIS officers serving in the state. The arrears for the period from July to September 2025 will be paid in cash, and the revised DA and DR will be included in the salary and pension for October. This move is seen as a boost to the state's employees, bringing their allowances at par with those of central government employees.

    Earlier in May 2025, the state government had increased the DA and DR from 53% to 55%. With this new hike, the allowances of Arunachal Pradesh employees are now at the same level as those of central government employees. The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has welcomed the decision, expressing gratitude to the government for the enhancement.

    Impact of the DA hike

    The DA hike is expected to encourage state government employees to work more sincerely and dedicatedly for the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh. The government's decision underscores its commitment to employee welfare and financial stability. The revision is a recognition of the invaluable contributions made by employees and pensioners, ensuring that they feel valued and supported.

    Central government's DA hike

    The central government had recently increased the DA for central employees, and several states have followed suit. The Eighth Pay Commission is awaited, which will determine the future salary structure for central government employees. The recommendations of the current Seventh Pay Commission will expire on December 31, 2025.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Haryana CM Saini issues BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter how influential...'
    Haryana CM's BIG statement on IPS Puran Kumar's death: 'No matter...'
    Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejections, now owns Rs 9190000000000 firm, his company is...
    Meet man, highest-paid CEO in US from Ghaziabad who faced 400 rejectio
    Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered from retired PWD engineer
    Who is GP Mehra? Rs 33 lakh cash, gold worth crores, luxury cars, recovered..
    Watch: Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Crown Jewel match
    Roman Reigns unleashes fury on Bronson Reed with cricket bat in thrilling WWE Cr
    Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
    Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE