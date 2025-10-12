Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more
INDIA
This move is seen as a boost to the state's employees, bringing their allowances at par with those of central government employees. Read here to know more details about this DA hike
The Arunachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, has announced a significant increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. The DA has been hiked by 3%, from 55% to 58%, effective from July 1, 2025. This decision reflects the government's strong commitment to employee welfare and ensuring that every member of the workforce and retired community feels valued and supported.
The hike in DA and DR will benefit over 75,000 regular state government employees, pensioners, and AIS officers serving in the state. The arrears for the period from July to September 2025 will be paid in cash, and the revised DA and DR will be included in the salary and pension for October. This move is seen as a boost to the state's employees, bringing their allowances at par with those of central government employees.
Earlier in May 2025, the state government had increased the DA and DR from 53% to 55%. With this new hike, the allowances of Arunachal Pradesh employees are now at the same level as those of central government employees. The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has welcomed the decision, expressing gratitude to the government for the enhancement.
The DA hike is expected to encourage state government employees to work more sincerely and dedicatedly for the all-round development of Arunachal Pradesh. The government's decision underscores its commitment to employee welfare and financial stability. The revision is a recognition of the invaluable contributions made by employees and pensioners, ensuring that they feel valued and supported.
The central government had recently increased the DA for central employees, and several states have followed suit. The Eighth Pay Commission is awaited, which will determine the future salary structure for central government employees. The recommendations of the current Seventh Pay Commission will expire on December 31, 2025.