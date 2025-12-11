Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know

The Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road, a key route linking Ghaziabad with major regions, is set for a major upgrade after receiving state government approval. Renovation work is scheduled to begin in January.

The Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road, a crucial artery connecting Ghaziabad to the rest of the country, is finally set to undergo a major facelift. The state government has approved the proposal for the road's renovation, and work is expected to begin in January. The 7-kilometre stretch of road, which passes through Loni, will receive a significant makeover, with an estimated budget of Rs 32 crore, according to a report by livehindustan.com.

A long-pending demand met

The decision to renovate the Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road has been welcomed by residents, who have been demanding repairs for years. The road has been in a state of disrepair, with potholes and uneven surfaces causing inconvenience to commuters. Two-wheeler riders have been particularly vulnerable, often falling prey to the treacherous road conditions. The poor state of the road has also led to increased air pollution, as vehicles struggle to navigate the riddled surface.

Renovation work to begin in January

According to Rajaram, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), the tender process for the renovation work is already underway. "The Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road's renovation has been approved, and we are in the process of finalising the tender," he said. "We expect to begin work in January and complete it as soon as possible." The renovation work will involve laying a new surface, repairing potholes, and constructing cemented roads in areas prone to waterlogging.

Cemented roads to mitigate waterlogging

The PWD has identified areas along the Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road that are prone to waterlogging, which has been a major contributor to the road's deterioration. To address this issue, cemented roads will be constructed in these areas, and drainage systems will be put in place to ensure that water does not accumulate on the road surface. This, it is hoped, will provide relief to commuters and reduce the incidence of accidents.

Residents welcome the move

Local residents have welcomed the government's decision to renovate the Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road. "We have been facing immense hardship due to the poor state of the road," said a resident. "We hope that the renovation work will be completed soon and provide us with a safe and smooth journey."