FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, December 11: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...

Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'gentle, honest, soulful': 'You have won...'

'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn; Akshaye Khanna film mints...

Smriti Mandhana reunites with Harmanpreet Kaur in first public meet post wedding call off, shares passion for game, ‘moment you put jersey...’

DNA TV Show: Will the US withdraw from NATO?

After Islamabad bombing, Cricket Australia sends security delegation to Lahore ahead of Pakistan T20I tour

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan 2 announced in Dubai? Viral video creates frenzy on social media, fans say 'after Dhurandhar...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...

After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move

Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'gentle, honest, soulful': 'You have won...'

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound

'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'

'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares Ind

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator

Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i

Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...

Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know

The Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road, a key route linking Ghaziabad with major regions, is set for a major upgrade after receiving state government approval. Renovation work is scheduled to begin in January.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 07:20 AM IST

Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road, a crucial artery connecting Ghaziabad to the rest of the country, is finally set to undergo a major facelift. The state government has approved the proposal for the road's renovation, and work is expected to begin in January. The 7-kilometre stretch of road, which passes through Loni, will receive a significant makeover, with an estimated budget of Rs 32 crore, according to a report by livehindustan.com.

A long-pending demand met

The decision to renovate the Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road has been welcomed by residents, who have been demanding repairs for years. The road has been in a state of disrepair, with potholes and uneven surfaces causing inconvenience to commuters. Two-wheeler riders have been particularly vulnerable, often falling prey to the treacherous road conditions. The poor state of the road has also led to increased air pollution, as vehicles struggle to navigate the riddled surface.

Renovation work to begin in January

According to Rajaram, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), the tender process for the renovation work is already underway. "The Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road's renovation has been approved, and we are in the process of finalising the tender," he said. "We expect to begin work in January and complete it as soon as possible." The renovation work will involve laying a new surface, repairing potholes, and constructing cemented roads in areas prone to waterlogging.

Cemented roads to mitigate waterlogging

The PWD has identified areas along the Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road that are prone to waterlogging, which has been a major contributor to the road's deterioration. To address this issue, cemented roads will be constructed in these areas, and drainage systems will be put in place to ensure that water does not accumulate on the road surface. This, it is hoped, will provide relief to commuters and reduce the incidence of accidents.

Residents welcome the move

Local residents have welcomed the government's decision to renovate the Delhi-Saharanpur Yamunotri Road. "We have been facing immense hardship due to the poor state of the road," said a resident. "We hope that the renovation work will be completed soon and provide us with a safe and smooth journey."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for Ghaziabad residents: CM Yogi Adityanath govt approves development of Loni's Delhi-Saharanpur Road, allocates Rs... for renovation project, here's all you need to know
Ghaziabad gets boost: Yogi govt approves Loni Delhi-Saharanpur Road upgrade
Gold, silver prices today, December 11: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 11: Check city-wise rates here
After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...
After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move
Shah Rukh Khan calls Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound 'gentle, honest, soulful': 'You have won...'
Shah Rukh Khan lauds Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound
'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India's preparedness for 6G technology, says 'will set up least 10%...'
'Bharat is gearing up for next telecom leap...': Jyotiraditya Scindia shares Ind
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, is now in relationship with this cricket commentator
Meet actress, who switched from TV to big screen and OTT, dated Karan Kundrra, i
Can Dhurandhar beat Saiyaara, Chhaava, Kantara 2 to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025? Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film has already earned Rs...
Can Dhurandhar become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025?
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...
Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was
What is Yule Log cake? Know its history, significance and step-by-step Christmas recipe for this festive season
Yule log cake: Know its history, festive significance and step-by-step recipe
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, know how 7 royals continue to preserve their legacy
From Mewar to Mysuru: These Indian princely families still living in palaces, kn
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement